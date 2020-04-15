Fans of "Chicago PD" will be disappointed to know that season 8 finale comes early. The NBC series was cut short due to coronavirus shutdown and the show will be closing the curtains for a while with episode 20. Here is how it all comes to an end this season.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Chicago PD" season 7 episode 20. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"Chicago PD" season finale is titled "Silence of the Night" and it will see Atwater go on an undercover mission. Things are about to get messy when he realises an enemy from the past is an undercover agent in the organisation he plans to penetrate for the case-of-the-week.

In his yet another undercover mission, Atwater plans to overthrow a gun-trafficking ring. However, things are about to get exciting when he crosses path with Tom Doyle as played by Mickey O'Sullivan. Previously, he worked with Doyle in season 6's "Night in Chicago."

According to TV Guide, this reunion is not going to be a very "pleasant one" for them. Speaking with the aforementioned publication, "Chicago PD" showrunner Rick Eid reveals that his encounter with the racist police officer adds to his challenges on the mission.

"It's an unexpected reunion that neither man is excited about, especially Atwater," showrunner said. "Doyle put a gun to Atwater's head when he was working undercover, so to be blunt: Atwater thinks he's a racist a--hole. Doyle, on the other hand, feels guilty about what went down last year and would like to make amends," he added.

Fans are assured that the finale will be nothing short of drama. It is described as "an emotionally-charged hour" as the show revisits some old storylines.

"It will make him feel good about himself (for a few minutes anyway), but there will be no closure," Eid added. "The issues addressed are too complicated to wrap up in a bow. The choice Atwater makes in this episode is brave, but like Ray Price said: there's a cost to being brave. So, Atwater is going to have to deal with the consequences."

Meanwhile, promos for "Chicago PD" Season 8 finale promo teases events that will "shake up the department." A cop is shot down and there is no evidence of self-defence or murder.

"Chicago PD" season 7 finale airs Wednesday on NBC.