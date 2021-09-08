Double child killer Colin Pitchfork, who was released from prison last week with a new name, was recently seen wandering around a school. The families of his two victims, who have been protesting his release, have accused the parole board of putting children at risk by allowing them to be exposed to him.

The 61-year-old, who was imprisoned for life in 1988 for the rape and murder of two 15-year-old girls, has been placed in a hostel that is close to three schools and two nurseries. The pictures from his latest outing showed that he had slimmed down and was sporting a new look. He was wearing a T-shirt, jeans, and a new pair of trainers, which he paired with a flat cap and spectacles.

According to a report in Mail Online, he had been taking daily walks near his hostel in the south of England, with families in the neighbourhood completely unaware of his dark past. His hostel has a small garden, a pool table, and runs a cooking club for residents.

A source said about his living conditions, "It seems a really unsuitable place to house him. Just the thought of Pitchfork walking among local school children is terrifying."

Rebecca Eastwood, the sister of Pitchfork's first victim Lynda Mann, also raised concerns that the electronic tag which allows police to monitor his movements is not enough to keep the neighbourhood safe from him.

"Why has he been placed near a number of schools? I just hope the pictures will mean people will now be able to be on their guard. Please remember his face and stay clear of him and keep your children safe. There is no way a man who committed these crimes can change," Eastwood said.

Barbara Ashworth, the mother of Pitchfork's second victim Dawn Ashworth, also expressed disappointment in the decision that allows Pitchfork to live like a free man. She said, "This man should not be breathing the same air as us. He should not be walking the streets again."

Pitchfork was granted release on conditional licence in June this year, and allowed to leave the prison last week on 43 tough conditions, 36 more than the average freed convict. One of the conditions of his release is that he must confess his true identity and crimes to any new girlfriends or employers or he will be recalled to prison.

He will have to take regular lie detector tests, follow a night-time curfew, and will be restricted from using the internet on his own. He is also banned from approaching children and will be on the sex offenders register for life.