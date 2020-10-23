Katherine Schwarzenegger gave her thoughts about bullying in an online poll that asked who among Hollywood's actors named "Chris," including her husband Chris Pratt, deserves to be booted out.

The American author called out E!News for trying to instigate bullying with an online poll it posted on Instagram. In it, the entertainment channel asked fans to pick who they think is the best "Hollywood Chris."

"It's an age-old debate: Which Hollywood Chris is the best? Marvel, weigh in, and see which actor the internet is giving the boot to," reads the caption.

"Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways," Schwarzenegger commented on the poll.

"Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that," she added and included a praying emoji.

Schwarzenegger was not the only person who defended Pratt from bullying. His co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spoke highly about him. They include Zoe Saldana, Robert Downey Jr., director James Gunn, and Mark Ruffalo.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Letâ€™s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

"Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who's ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!" Zaldana tweeted.

Schwarzenegger and the others' defence of the actor came after the Twitter poll took a political turn. Fans claimed the "Jurassic World" star has to go because of his stance on the current presidential race.

Another called the actor a "white supremacist" and one claimed he goes to Hillsong Church, which is said to be anti-LGBTQ.

"Pratt. His views are terrible and he supports anti-LGBTQ activist churches. Easy," one user tweeted.

Netizens also referred to an Instagram post he shared earlier this month which they deemed an insensitive joke amid the presidential race. They pointed out that he has been silent on his political stance even though Schwarzenegger announced her support for Joe Biden. This has led many to believe that he supports Donald Trump. But the actor's fans defended him and said that he is usually private when it comes to his political beliefs.