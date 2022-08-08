John Legend and Chrissy Teigen moved away from Hollywood to save their marriage amid the heat from the American model's bullying scandal, a new report claimed.

National Enquirer reported that Legend and Teigen had to flee Hollywood to keep their marriage together. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the mom of two was embroiled in a bullying scandal when horrible messages leaked in 2021.

Chrissy Teigen reportedly lost a TV deal and several endorsements, which prompted the family to sell their home in Beverly Hills and move away. An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "In John's mind, they need to get away from all the sniping and media frenzy they've endured in Hollywood. He's afraid if they don't, their marriage won't survive."

However, National Enquirer noted that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen owned more than one home in Los Angeles, which is why they were not going anywhere. Suggest claimed that the couple were actually on an idyllic trip to Italy when reports about them moving away from Hollywood came out.

The same publication added that Legend stood by Teigen's side the entire time she was in hot water. It was also found that the pair are still based in Los Angeles one year after the model's bullying scandal.

Suggest also claimed John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were trying to sell their New York penthouse in January. It furthered that the couple is still very much in love and even announced recently that they are expecting another baby.

On Thursday, Teigen announced that she is expecting a child with Legend almost two years after losing a baby during pregnancy. The model shared an Instagram post shoring herself palpably pregnant, saying she was feeling "hopeful and amazing."

Chrissy Teigen lost her baby, whom she and John Legend named Jack, in September 2020 after suffering complications and bleeding. She previously stated that the loss was "the greatest pain" she could ever imagine.