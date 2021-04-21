Chrissy Teigen shared her gratitude and support for Meghan Markle after she revealed that the duchess reached out to her after she lost her son Jack last year.

Speaking on the "Watch What Happens Live!" aftershow, the model said that the royal has "been so kind" to her since they connected over their shared grief. The Duchess of Sussex lost her second baby in a miscarriage and Teigen lost her baby son Jack from complications in her pregnancy.

"She had written me about baby Jack.... but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is," she shared in response to a fan who asked if she has personally connected with the former "Suits" star.

"That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are," Teigen added.

The mum-of-two likewise revealed that she spoke to Meghan Markle after her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. She said she put off watching it for a long time that by the time she did, she had already heard so many things about it. She remembered her initial reaction was "Holy s--- this is big" and thought it was "eye-opening."

Show host Andy Cohen then asked if the duchess had shared any "extra tea" to which Teigen replied, "No. I think she's been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."

The 35-year-old "Crave" author has been a vocal supporter of the royal. She even spoke up against claims that Meghan Markle bullied Kensington Palace staff. She also slammed the duchess' father Thomas Markle after he expressed frustration over the lack of communication with his daughter.

"This guy...this guy sucks. What's wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing," she wrote on Twitter.

Teigen and Meghan Markle have reportedly known each other since their days on the game show "Deal or No Deal." They were both briefcase holders.