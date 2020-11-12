Christina Perri expressed gratitude over all the well-wishes she received from fans during her hospital stay and assured that she and her baby are doing fine.

The "Jar of Hearts" singer admitted on her Instagram Stories that the past days have been tough. She "just had a big long cry" and is doing her best "to feel each feeling as they come up."

"Today has been a lot of sad & angry. I didn't sleep the whole night," she wrote along with a photo of her lying in a hospital bed.

"I miss Carmella!" Perri said of her 2-year-old daughter, adding,"There has been so much that I don't know and understand. And even more that I can't control."

The 34-year old said that she just has "to stay positive and take each moment as it comes." She told her fans that her vitals are fine and so are her baby's.

"More will be revealed as the days go on and I have to be calm & strong. Thank you again for your thousands of messages. I read them all," Perri concluded her post.

She followed it up with a video where she shared a "good update." She thanked everyone for all their prayers and well-wishes first before she revealed that she will be out of the hospital soon.

"I'm able to go home tonight and we're gonna take it one day at a time. At any moment anything could change but hopefully, I can wait until my due date or nearby to have the baby and deal with some things when the baby arrives," Perri said.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart and I hope that I stay pregnant and everything goes smoothly," she concluded her video.

hi everyone thank you for your love & prayers iâ€™m able to go home and monitor baby closely. baby will still have some challenging issues when they arrive but hopefully i can stay pregnant a bit longer. love you all x — christina perri (@christinaperri) November 11, 2020

The "A Thousand Years" singer was hospitalised on Tuesday. She said her baby was "having an issue" and did not go into the details. She thought she would stay in the hospital for long and give birth earlier than expected.

"I'm really grateful for this community," she said in the video. "I'll keep you guys updated, and hopefully everything is OK."

This will be Perri's second child with her husband. She had a miscarriage earlier this year, which would explain her mixed emotions.