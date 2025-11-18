A sensational tabloid claim alleging that a CIA agent branded foreign policy scholar Ashley J. Tellis either 'a naive fool' or 'a spy for China' has ignited controversy, despite no reputable outlet or federal agency verifying the accusation.

Tellis, 64, was arrested in October 2025 and charged with unlawfully retaining classified national defence material, but prosecutors have not accused him of espionage, nor suggested he acted on behalf of a foreign state.

The remark, published by Globe Magazine's latest edition, comes as investigators continue examining how thousands of sensitive pages allegedly ended up at his Virginia home.

What the Tabloid Claims

According to Globe Magazine, investigators in the US are examining whether Tellis mishandled classified documents during visits to federal facilities in Virginia and Washington, D.C., in September and October 2025. The publication alleges that Tellis, 64, was questioned by authorities after printed materials were purportedly removed from secure locations without proper authorisation.

The tabloid further claims that FBI agents found classified files at Tellis' home in Vienna, Virginia, including documents labelled 'Top Secret'. It alleges that Tellis carried pages out of federal facilities in envelopes or bags following meetings with staff.

IBTimes UK emphasises that these specific allegations are unverified. Globe Magazine does not provide supporting evidence, and no federal agency has publicly confirmed the details described in the tabloid's account.

What Reputable Outlets Confirm About the Case

Major US media, including The Washington Post, Reuters, and Associated Press, confirm that Tellis was arrested and charged under 18 U.S.C. § 793 for unlawfully retaining national defence information.

Court filings show:

More than 1,000 pages of classified documents were seized from his residence.

Materials ranged from 'Secret' to 'Top Secret'.

Tellis had engaged in meetings with Chinese government officials between 2022 and 2024, but prosecutors did not allege he provided sensitive information.

The charges relate strictly to storage and handling, not espionage.

Federal prosecutors have so far not linked Tellis to China, nor suggested malicious intent.

Tellis has denied wrongdoing, with his legal team telling multiple media outlets that he intends to 'vigorously contest' the allegations related to document retention.

Reputable sources confirm that Tellis' case focuses on handling and storage of sensitive material, not on active spying.

Tellis' Background: A Respected Scholar, Not a Spy

Ashley J. Tellis is widely regarded as one of the foremost American experts on Asian geopolitics and US-India strategic affairs.

His career includes:

Senior adviser at the US State Department

Service on President George W. Bush's National Security Council

The Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs at Carnegie Endowment

at Carnegie Endowment Key involvement in the 2008 US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement

His decades of work in diplomacy and strategic research include high-level engagements with officials across Asia. Nothing in his public record suggests involvement in espionage, and he has never previously faced criminal allegations.

For this reason, analysts describe the tabloid's claim as sensational and unsupported by evidence.

A Tabloid Narrative vs. A Federal Case

While Globe Magazine frames the case as a potential spy thriller, federal filings treat it as a document-handling breach, similar to other recent cases involving officials who improperly stored classified materials.

Legal experts note that mishandling documents, while serious, does not imply espionage, and the bar for proving foreign-directed intelligence activity is significantly higher.

Unless prosecutors introduce new evidence, Tellis' case remains centred on negligence, not betrayal.