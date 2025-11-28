It's a surprise! President Donald Trump appears to be in excellent health in a new photo released by White House to mark this year's Thanksgiving. The snap features Donald and Melania Trump walking hand in hand.

Trump looks dapper in his sleek black coat with a red tie. Melania wears a black jacket over a brown dress.

The image, which shows a smiling and seemingly healthy president, directly counters persistent online speculation that Trump has been showing signs of cognitive decline. While supporters hailed the picture as proof of his fitness for office, critics dismissed it as carefully curated imagery, highlighting the deep divisions in public perception of his health.

Donald Trump And Melania, The 'Greatest in Modern History'

Eric Daugherty, chief content officer at Florida's Voice, shared the first couple's Thanksgiving 2025 photo on X, formerly Twitter. In the caption, he claimed that the liberals were 'SHOCKED' that the president is in his best health. He also called Trump and Melania 'the greatest in modern history.'

Several people reacted to his post, with many agreeing that Trump appeared to be in outstanding health. One said that the president could probably 'live until he's 100.' Daugherty said Trump was '1000%fit for office [and] more than fit!'

Another Mr Trump supporter said it was 'fantastic news' and she agreed that the shot was a 'vibrant and healthy image' of Trump.

Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, saw the post and left a scathing comment, seemingly mocking those opposed to Trump.

'Surprised, libs? Strong, healthy, and ready to serve! Trump keeps them guessing!' Leavitt wrote.

Anti-Trump Remains Unconvinced About His Health Status

While supporters pointed to the photograph as evidence of Trump's vitality, critics remained unconvinced. However, the single shot is not enough to convince those against him that he is still fully capable of serving the people of America. Some even felt that it was edited, and another called it 'fake news.'

One said Trump is a 'train wreck' with 'cankles, bags under his yes, a fake spray tan, [and] bruises on his hand.' They also alleged that the president can't even keep his eyes open and sleeps at his office by noon.

Another Trump critic admitted it was a 'flattering photo,' but argued it was enough evidence to show his 'vitality.' For them, it was normal because high-profile leaders often receive 'crafted imagery.'

'Presidents get crafted imagery by design. What actually matters is policy, competence, and results—not curated snapshots,' @Poka741997 commented.

Ongoing Speculation About Trump's Health

President Donald Trump's health has been a topic of discussion for years. Several accounts claim that he has shown signs of dementia.

Just last week, a video of the president repeatedly stumbling over his words while delivering a speech at the White House and later struggling to counter fuelled rumours about his cognitive decline.

However, the rumours about him suffering from dementia are not new at all. In 2020, the World Mental Health Coalition released a statement warning Congress that the impeachment could cause too much stress for Trump and worsen his condition.

The coalition called Trump 'psychologically and mentally both dangerous and incapacitated' and claimed his behaviour was 'consistent with a person who, when his falsely inflated self-image is questioned, or when his emotional need for adulation is thwarted, lashes out in an attempt to restore his sense of potency and command over others,' the Independent reported.

However, it seems that more are confident in Trump's leadership because he still won the 2024 presidential election.

