Cindy Crawford does not want her daughter Kaia Gerber to rush into a serious relationship with Pete Davidson because of his past relationships.

According to a source, the supermodel wants her daughter to keep her relationship with the "Saturday Night Live" alum "low-key at this point, especially with all the Ariana Grande stuff that has happened."

"Kaia is having fun and this is all new to her, so of course she would want to see what a relationship with someone like Pete would be like. So far, she's having a blast," the source told Fox News.

Gerber and Davidson have yet to confirm that they are in a relationship, but their outing in New York on Wednesday may have confirmed the dating speculations. Page Six shared a photo of the pair holding hands while walking at a supermarket in Hillsdale. They were seen walking to their car together to load their groceries.

Pete Davidson spotted holding hands with Kaia Gerber at upstate grocery store https://t.co/srsxRxEJnz pic.twitter.com/hKo2UFfbyh — Page Six (@PageSix) November 13, 2019

Prior to their supermarket outing, they also attended a podcast event together. Gerber came out to support the "SNL" star at the "Let's Make a Poop" quiz show during the New York Comedy Festival on Sunday. Last week, they stepped out in Los Angles to grab pizza together at Pizzeria Mozza.

Davidson fuelled rumours that he was seeing Gerber when he was spotted leaving the model's New York apartment building late in October. At that time, he claimed they were just friends.

Gerber, on the other hand, fueled more speculations about her relationship with Davidson last week. She may have made a sweet nod to the comedian during a red carpet appearance with Crawford at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon. Gerber attended the event in Beverly Wilshire Hotel wearing a gold necklace with the initial "P" as a pendant.

This would be Gerber's second public relationship after a brief romance with fellow model Wellington Grant in early 2019. As for Davidson, he dated actress Margaret Qualley for a year before seeing the model. The comedian also had a whirlwind romance with 26-year-old "7 Rings" singer Ariana Grande. He and Grande were once engaged to be married. They announced their engagement after their first date in May 2018. They split less than five months after.