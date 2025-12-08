The viral Cinnabon confrontation has taken a dramatic turn, with new claims suggesting the Wisconsin worker did not explode without reason.

While the initial video showed a staffer hurling racist insults and flipping off a Somali couple, fresh allegations now claim the pair may have sexually harassed her and recorded her reaction to present themselves as victims.

The question at the heart of the controversy is whether the worker was truly unprovoked or whether the video captured only the most sensational moments.

How The Confrontation First Unfolded

The controversy erupted after a TikTok video recorded at a Cinnabon branch in Ashwaubenon, near Green Bay, circulated widely online.

The footage showed the employee shouting racist slurs, declaring she was racist, and directing the N-word at the couple. The TikTok user behind the clip said the clash began after she asked for more caramel on her cinnamon roll.

According to her caption, the worker responded with a remark about seeing her request through the hijab she referred to as a witch craft bandana. The employee was also filmed giving two middle fingers and threatening to throw water on the woman recording.

Cinnabon immediately condemned the clip as deeply troubling. In a statement, the company stressed that the staffer was terminated at once and that her actions did not reflect the brand's values.

The confrontation took place inside an independently owned franchise at Bay Park Square mall, and attempts to contact the worker or the couple have so far been unsuccessful.

Claims That The Worker Was Harassed First

As the video gathered millions of views, an entirely different version of events surfaced. Right Angle News Network claimed that the staffer was targeted when the couple began sexually harassing her for not wearing a hijab.

According to these accusations, the pair allegedly confronted her about her lack of head covering, mocked her appearance, and then pulled out their phone to record only the moment she snapped.

Political commentator The Redheaded Libertarian added fuel to the controversy. She summarised the claim by saying that the couple picked a fight, sexually harassed the worker, recorded her outburst, and then positioned themselves as victims.

She compared it to a recent viral incident involving a child in Scotland and warned viewers to be sceptical of everything.

These allegations cannot be independently verified, but they have shifted the online conversation.

For some, the idea that the worker was provoked complicates the tidy moral narrative many assumed.

For others, no level of provocation justifies racist insults and targeted abuse in a workplace setting. The truth remains unclear, but the competing accounts have sharply divided public opinion.

BREAKING - It has been revealed the altercation that led to a Cinnabon employee in Wisconsin lashing out at a Somalian couple was sparked by the couple sexually harassing her for not wearing a hijab, to which they pulled out their phone and began recording her. pic.twitter.com/bcBJccTaxm — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 7, 2025

So it appears:

-They picked a fight

-They sexually harassed her

-They pulled out a camera and played the victim when she responded.



Just like the little girl in Scotland, only this is America, and people are clutching their pearls over mean words.



Be skeptical of everything. https://t.co/x4muUfJglX — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 7, 2025

And there you have it. She didn’t just launch into her insults for no reason. The Somalis tried to push their extremist ideologies onto her. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 7, 2025

Fundraisers, Politics And A Deepening Divide

The worker, identified by supporters as a woman named Wilsey from Menominee, Michigan, has unexpectedly gained thousands of supporters. A fundraiser on GiveSendGo has raised more than 90,000 dollars for her, with some donations accompanied by troubling racist notes.

Her Facebook suggests she previously supported Democratic candidates, with posts referencing the Biden and Harris ticket and women's rights issues. Her political history has since become another talking point, with users debating how someone with those views could deliver such an outburst.

At the same time, a separate fundraiser launched to support the Somali couple described them as traumatised by the incident. Their supporters maintain that the video speaks for itself and that no amount of speculation excuses what they endured.

Cinnabon has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a respectful environment and has not commented on the new allegations. The company's statement is clear that the behaviour seen in the footage violates its standards, regardless of context.