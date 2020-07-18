Former Real Madrid keeper Iker Casillas has found his way back home after five years. The club legend has returned to take on a role as an adviser to club president Florentino Perez.

The legendary captain will reportedly be working very closely with Perez, but more details about his role will be revealed in the coming weeks. This will be Casillas' first major role in football outside of the pitch. He is reportedly putting an end to his professional football career, after spending the past five years in Porto following his spell with Los Blancos.

Interestingly, current head coach Zinedine Zidane had a similar role beside Perez when he first returned to the club after his retirement. According to Marca, Casillas will officially hang up his gloves after Porto faces Benfica at the Taca de Portugal on August 1.

On May 1, 2019, Casillas had a major health scare after he suffered a heart attack while training with Porto. He has since managed stay with the club in a less active role, but it seems that that the 39-year-old is finally ready to turn a new leaf in his footballing career. This time, it will be back at the Spanish capital with a club that he has helped lift numerous titles.

Casillas is Real Madrid's second all-time appearance holder, and was also part of the successful Spain squad that won back-to-back European Championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. No matter which way you look at it, Casillas will be an asset to the Real Madrid organisational chart. His departure five years ago left a bitter taste in the mouth, after a less than stellar send-off expected for such an important player.

It remains to be seen if his return will lead to fruitful endeavors. The Real Madrid Galacticos are being called home, with Zidane, Roberto Carlos, Raul Gonzalez, Alvaro Arbeloa, Santiago Solari and Ronaldo Nazario all still closely connected with the club.