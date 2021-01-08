"Cobra Kai" season 3 certainly made fans happy when they saw Ali (Elisabeth Shue) from "The Karate Kid" make an important cameo to end Johnny and Daniel's rivalry. Then again, there were also those who expressed dismay at having missed Aisha, although her absence may only be temporary.

Aisha (Nichole Brown) was one of the favourite characters in seasons 1 and 2. Viewers followed her story arc as a bullied teen who honed her skills in karate at Johnny's dojo so she can learn to defend herself. Fans gravitated toward the character because her experience depicts real-life situations.

But she was notably absent in "Cobra Kai" season 3. It was briefly mentioned at the start of the season that her parents sent her to a private school in the aftermath of the "karate riot" in season 2, which left her friend Miguel Diaz in a coma.

But it may not be the end of Aisha according to co-creator and executive producer Hayden Schlossberg. He addressed the character's absence in the season in an interview with Comicbook. He declined "to get too much into the detail about why" they do certain things as it "is going to affect things in the future." He does not want to unknowingly spoil the show by doing so.

"Except to say, if a character that's one of our favorite characters you've ever created and it's tricky when you're putting this season together and figuring out, what's going to make it, what's not. What we will say is, as you've seen in season three, characters who maybe you thought were no longer a part of the story, do come back and play a role," he said adding," Just using Tyler as an example. And so, people who want to see Aisha again, I think that's how we would respond to that, without giving anything away."

Schlossberg echoed what co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz said in December about Aisha's absence in "Cobra Kai" season 3. He explained that "just because a character doesn't appear for a period of time doesn't mean they've left the universe, that they can't return again." He assured fans that they will definitely see Aisha again.