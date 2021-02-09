Gianni DeCenzo sees Demetri and Yasmine becoming a power couple and wants his character to be more confident in himself in "Cobra Kai" season 4.

The actor is rooting for Demetri to deepen his relationship with his dream girl. He wants Yasmine to fully accept that she is attracted to the science geek.

"Oh, definitely. I wanna see them become the ultimate power couple. I have this fantasy that with her popularity and his brain, they could rule the world," DeCenzo said in an interview with Collider.

"She could get people on their side, and then Demetri could use his intelligence to take over the world. I definitely wanna see their relationship evolve, in later seasons," he added and thought that Yasmine will eventually come around once she gets over her denial of their love for each other.

It took three seasons and one broken arm for Demetri to finally get close to the girl of his dreams. They bonded over their shared experience of being bullied in school and took that bond a step further with a make-out session in the school hallway.

Talking about the kiss, DeCenzo admitted that it was his first on-screen kiss. They shot the scene the moment he turned 18 years old. He remembered that he went into filming "Cobra Kai" season 3 under age and literally a day after his birthday they were like, "Okay, time to do the make-out scene."

"They wasted no time, at all. And doing a make-out scene is super awkward because a set is the least romantic place you could possibly think of," he remembered, as he shared that he had to ask for help from his co-stars on how to it properly.

Outside of seeing Demetri grow his relationship with Yasmine, the American actor also wants his character to fight in the All-Valley tournament. He wants to see the guy "evolve in his karate skills" and see him "get more confident in himself."

DeCenzo likewise wants "Cobra Kai" Season 4 to explore his character's family background. He wants the show to introduce Demetri's parents so viewers will understand why he is the way he is.