"Cobra Kai" season 4 may be bringing back another character from the classic film franchise if Sean Kanan has any say about it.

It was a blast-from-the-past moment for "The Karate Kid" fans when "Cobra Kai" brought back Elisabeth Shue's Ali Mills in season 3. Although she only appeared briefly, it was more than enough to put an end to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's decades-old childish feud which stemmed because of their love for her. Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto also reprised their respective characters from the classic movie.

Season 3 may not be the only chance for the Netflix show to bring back other memorable characters. Kanan recently hinted at his appearance in "Cobra Kai" season 4. The 54-year old played the villain Mike Barnes in "The Karate Kid III."

He said fans "have not seen the last Mike Barnes!" when "Fanroom Live" co-host Jae Benjamin asked him about the fate of his character. He played coy though when pressed if he will appear in season 4 of the show.

"I didn't say that exactly. I said you probably haven't seen the last of him," Kanan said.

The "Way of the Cobra" author continued to tease his return as Mike Barnes on social media. He replied "we shall see" to a fan who also asked about his possible appearance in "Cobra Kai" Season 4.

He likewise retweeted a fan video that explains why his character will likely be in the show.

The last time Kanan, a martial artist, donned the black and gold Cobra Kai uniform was in "The Karate Kid III" and he faced off with Daniel during the All-Valley Karate Tournament. His appearance in "Cobra Kai" season 4 would be timely given how Season 3 ended with opposing teams preparing for the tournament. Johnny and Daniel teamed up to strengthen their chances of beating John Kreese's dojo.

The season 3 finale also hinted at Mike Barnes' return along with Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver. Bringing back past characters in "The Karate Kid" franchise would be fan-service according to the actor. Kanan said the show's creators would "like to work everybody in" and that "there is a definite possibility" that he will be in "Cobra Kai" season 4.