William Lex Ham may have accidentally revealed the start of filming for "Cobra Kai"s season 4 this week if his social media post on Wednesday is anything to go by.

The "Blue Bloods" actor took to Twitter to share his excitement at being a part of the show. In his post, he announced that he is "heading back to Atlanta bc I booked a role on Netflix's Cobra Kai!"

"Much love to the production's health and safety team for their rigorous COVID protocols. My first big production gig since putting my career on hold to volunteer for Yang in Sept 2019 #AsianAmerican," he wrote.

Ham's announcement warrants confirmation given that the streamer has yet to confirm a production start date for "Cobra Kai" season 4. It has also yet to announce any additional cast members in the series. Interestingly, the actor has since deleted his tweet.

He made a follow-up tweet the following day to tell his fans that he already landed in Atlanta. Ham also clarified that he is not a "new main character" in "Cobra Kai" season 4 as he only has one scene to film.

"Just landed getting myself situated. Thank you all for the well wishes. And just to manage expectations... I'm not a new main character. I have 1 shoot day, to shoot 1 scene," he wrote adding, "Very happy to be working bc my industry perpetually has the highest unemployment rate."

Moreover, Production Weekly may have revealed that filming takes place this week in Atlanta, Georgia. The site listed the start date from January 20, 2021 to April 15, 2021.

Project Casting also mentioned some dates for those involved in "Cobra Kai" season 4. Show extras, which include skateboarding teens, were asked to take a COVID-19 test on Jan. 22 so they can be on set shortly after getting their results.

Another call was for actors to play waitstaff, sushi chefs, and customers at a sushi restaurant. They were told to get the test on Jan. 20 and stay in quarantine "between 1/18 - 1/22," which could suggest that they will be on set this week.

All these dates mentioned coincides with showrunner Jon Hurwitz's production plans for "Cobra Kai" season 4. He said back in October 2020 that he plans to start filming "in early 2021."