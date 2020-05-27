Since the coronavirus outbreak has led to a Hollywood shutdown, fans are getting to see new talents of their favourite stars. Meanwhile, "Riverdale" actor Cole Sprouse has been using his time to create his own podcast titled "Borrasca."

According to Variety Live, the 27-year-old actor is starring and producing a narrative podcast in partnership with QCODE. The eight-episode podcast series debuted on Wednesday with a story that was created and written by The Haunting of Hill House writer Rebecca Klingel.

In Borrasca, a horror-mystery series Cole Sprouse, who is known for his role as Jughead in The CW series "Riverdale," is playing the role of 17-year-old Sam Walker. He has recently moved to Drisking, Missouri. Here he finds two friends Kyle and Kimber. All is well until Sam's sister disappears. Not until five years later, he realises more people are disappearing. At this time, he embarks on a journey to find out what happened to his beloved sister and other people of the town. New episodes of the series will be released every Monday through July 20.

This happens to be Sprouse's first such project and he is reportedly "relishing" the new challenge. "It's just finding that balance between how much emphasis you have to place on reading the dialogue when someone is only getting an emotion through something audible," he said.

Fans know that just like other television shows, production for "Riverdale" is also halted due to the pandemic. The show had to cut short its ongoing "Riverdale" season 4 when they were forced to close down production in early March as a member of crew tested positive for coronavirus. Even after two months, they still don't know when they will be returning to work, according to Sprouse.

He even opened up about co-star Skeet Ulrich's exit from the show. Ulrich played the role of Jughead's father in series and will not be returning to the series for its season 5. "Skeet's truly a second father to me, so I'm, like, ride or die for that guy. So, anything that makes that guy happy is something that makes me happy," Sprouse said about Ulrich.