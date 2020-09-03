Comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexual misconduct after three women have come forward claiming the 40-year-old comedian exposed himself on separate occasions without their consent. Actress Megan Durst claimed D'Elia pleasured himself in her car after he had asked her for a ride home from a Los Angeles restaurant in 2011.

According to a report on CNN, Durst, who was 26 at the time said D'Elia was an acquaintance whom she was set to meet with a mutual friend at the said West Hollywood restaurant. She had agreed to give him a lift home. However, as soon as D'Elia got in the car, Durst recalled the comedian leaning against the door while looking at her in a "really weird way" while trying to toss in some "flirty small talk."

He then pulled down his zipper and asked her to touch him. "What are you doing? No." Durst said.

And because she refused to give in to his request, D'Elia started to masturbate. Durst got out of her car and stood out on the street.

"I didn't want to make him mad or upset because you're in survival mode, you know?," she said.

The actress claimed D'Elia "climaxed in his pants" before zipping up and got out of the car. Durst then got in her car and drove all the way home in tears.

In a statement released by D'Elia's attorney Andrew Brettler, the comedian denied all allegations saying that he "emphatically states he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent."

Meanwhile, a second woman who refused to be identified, claimed that D'Elia also exposed himself to her March of 2018 while she was working as a manager at the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland where D'Elia was staying. He had lodged a complaint at the desk due to a malfunctioning air conditioner and she went to see his room to resolve the issue. The comedian answered the door in the buff. The woman said she turned about and left without uttering a word.

In another incident, Laura Vitarelli spoke out with a similar account of the comedian's behaviour in 2015. She claimed D'Elia exposed himself to her and a friend after he invited them to an after-show party in West Nyack, New York.

"He gave us the address and we went. It turned out to be his hotel," Vitarelli said.

Vitarelli, who was 19 then, said she felt nervous when D'Elia offered to make them drinks. She had then realised there was really no party at all. He sat down between the two girls on the couch and "started groping us."

The girls then tried to come up with an excuse to leave but D'Elia got up and followed them to the door and said, "Are you sure you want to leave?"--after which he pulled out his fully erect penis.

Numerous claims from multiple women have come up on social media accusing D'Elia of trying to sexually engage with girls as young as 16. Some say he tried to lure them backstage during his shows and would blackmail them with illicit photos they sent him. They claim that he would request nude photographs from women and sent lewd texts which his lawyers say is proof that all of D'Elia's relationships were both legal and consensual.

A representative for D'Elia said, "With the recent wave of numerous Twitter accusations proven false, please reserve judgement until you have all of the information."

The comedian was later dropped by his agent at CAA.