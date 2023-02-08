With the "Company of Heroes 3" release date just around the corner, Sega and Relic Entertainment are busy releasing trailers introducing the game's factions. The fourth trailer in a series of faction reveals highlighted Deutsches Afrikakorps and their arsenal of mobile, mechanized weaponry and vehicles.

The Deutsches Afrikakorps are known for their fighting prowess in the North African deserts. In addition, they are known as the most radical and unorthodox force in "Company of Heroes 3," the faction is best suited to players who prefer to play aggressively and put pressure on their enemies, according to gamespress.com.

To quickly respond to threats, Afrikakorps players can use the Half-track for speedy deployment of troops as well as Panzer III, the highly versatile workhorse tank of the army. In addition, they could deploy the dreaded Tiger Tank and other heavily armoured units.

The North African front is also known for its harsh deserts. The Afrikakorps could effectively operate in this situation by relying on their vehicle-towing capabilities, so they could easily reposition their anti-tank Flak 36 88mm cannon and repair damaged tanks.

Just like the other "Company of Heroes 3" factions, the Afrikakorps also have their Battlegroup supports to help them deal with unique battlefield scenarios. They can utilize the Italian Guastatori, who are known for their deadly flamethrowers and all-black uniforms.

They can also employ the Italian Combined Arms Battlegroup. This option allows players to deploy astounding units, such as the highly effective Semovente da 75/18 Assault Gun, the elite Bersaglieri infantry, and the quick striking Carro Armato M13/40 Light Tank.

The "Company of Heroes" release date for PC is scheduled on February 23, 2023. However, the game will also be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, but an exact date for its console release is yet to be announced.