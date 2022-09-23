For lovers of the real-time strategy (RTS) genre, the "Company of Heroes 3" release date is one of the most highly anticipated events in the 2022 gaming calendar. One of the most popular RTS series out there, fans were excited when Relic Entertainment officially announced its development back in July 2021.

'Company of Heroes 3' setting

Previous games of the series covered the Western and Eastern Fronts. This time, "Company of Heroes 3" will be heading to the Mediterranean as players seek to conquer territory and fight glorious battles in its Italy and North African campaigns during World War II.

While Italy is an open map, the North African campaign is more like a straightforward campaign. "The North African operation is a linear story," senior mission designer David Milne told PCGamer. "So the players are going to go through and play each mission one after the other and experience that whole story starts to finish as we tell it to them."

'Company of Heroes 3' factions

As they say, variety is the spice of life. Indeed, the variety of playable factions is one important feature that every good RTS game should offer. Fortunately, the "Company of Heroes 3" does not disappoint in this area.

The game gives its players four playable factions to choose from. They are US Forces, British Forces, Wehrmacht, and Deutsches Afrikakorps, each having its own set of unique units and abilities, according to Looper. Unfortunately, gamers can only play as the Allies in campaign modes.

The U.S. Forces are more aggressive and excel in terms of mobility, superior production, and combined arms. The British Forces, on the other hand, have a less complicated tech tree making them more suitable for new players.

Meanwhile, the German Wehrmacht excels in its ability to break through enemy lines as well as defence. The new faction to the series, the Deutsches Afrikakorps, is built for mobility with its mechanized units capable of easily traversing the desert terrain.

'Company of Heroes 3' release date

The latest game of the series is set for release on November 17, 2022, for Microsoft Windows (via Steam). Stay tuned for more updates.