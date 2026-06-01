Britain's hospitality industry is facing mounting pressure as some of the country's most recognised chefs and restaurant owners call on the government to slash value-added tax (VAT) for pubs, restaurants and cafes from 20% to 10%.

Industry figures argue that businesses are battling a perfect storm of rising operating costs, higher taxes, increasing wage bills and cautious consumer spending. They warn that without meaningful intervention, more venues could disappear from high streets and communities across the UK.

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Four leading figures in British hospitality – Tom Kerridge, Yotam Ottolenghi, Ravneet Gill and Simon Rogan – have publicly urged ministers to reduce VAT rates for the sector. They believe the move would bring Britain more closely in line with several European countries where hospitality businesses benefit from lower rates.

The chefs described the current situation as one of the toughest periods the industry has ever experienced. Many businesses are still recovering from the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced prolonged closures and severely disrupted trading.

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Those challenges were followed by soaring energy prices, increased food costs and wider inflationary pressures linked to global events, including the war in Ukraine. At the same time, households facing higher living expenses have reduced discretionary spending, with dining out often one of the first luxuries to be cut.

Restaurant owner Simon Rogan said many businesses were merely surviving rather than thriving. Whilst Tom Kerridge argued that current taxation policies were placing excessive pressure on operators already struggling with narrow profit margins.

Yotam Ottolenghi, whose business includes restaurants, cafes and delis, said hospitality firms were being squeezed by multiple taxes and costs, making growth increasingly difficult.

Rising Costs Threaten UK Businesses And Jobs

Industry leaders point to several factors that have combined to create a challenging environment. Increased employer National Insurance contributions, higher business rates and rising minimum wage costs have all added to financial pressures.

While many restaurant owners support better pay for workers, they argue that the cumulative impact of rising employment expenses has become difficult to absorb. According to hospitality representatives, businesses have reached a point where passing costs on to customers through higher menu prices is no longer viable.

Pastry chef and author Ravneet Gill, who opened her first restaurant last year, said she had underestimated just how expensive it would be to employ and retain staff in the current climate.

The sector also plays a significant role in providing employment opportunities for young people. Hospitality remains one of the largest entry points into the workforce, offering jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities to thousands of young adults.

However, concerns are growing that these opportunities may be shrinking. Recent figures have highlighted increasing numbers of young people who are not in education, employment or training, raising fears about long-term employment prospects for a generation entering the workforce.

Hospitality leaders argue that reducing employment-related costs and lowering VAT would allow businesses to recruit more staff, invest in training and create additional career pathways.

Debate Over The Future Of British Hospitality Industry

Government ministers have acknowledged that businesses are facing challenges, but have also stressed the difficult balancing act involved in managing public finances. Any tax reduction would have a significant cost to the Treasury at a time when ministers are facing competing demands for public spending.

The government recently introduced targeted VAT reductions on selected attractions and children's meals during the summer holiday period. However, some hospitality leaders argue that these measures fall short of addressing the sector's wider financial difficulties.

Industry body UK Hospitality has warned that several businesses are continuing to close each day, reflecting the strain felt across the sector. Representatives say a lower VAT rate would provide breathing space and allow operators to reinvest in their communities rather than simply fighting to survive.

Many chefs insist that profitability should not be viewed negatively. Instead, they argue that sustainable profits enable businesses to employ more people, improve local areas and preserve the social value that pubs, cafes and restaurants bring to communities.

Supporters of a VAT reduction also warn that continued closures could fundamentally change British society. Restaurants, pubs and cafes are seen not only as businesses but as important places where people meet, socialise and build community connections.

As the debate continues, hospitality leaders are urging policymakers to consider whether protecting the sector now could help safeguard jobs, skills and community life for years to come.