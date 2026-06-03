Lloyds Banking Group suffered a major IT outage on Wednesday, 3 June. Customers across multiple brands were locked out of their accounts. The failure lasted more than three hours during peak business hours.

The disruption began just after 11 a.m. and cut across Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, and MBNA, according to The Guardian. Downdetector, the crowd-sourced outage monitoring platform, began logging complaint spikes shortly after 11:15 BST, with reports flooding in from London, Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, and Manchester. Services were not restored until later that afternoon, the group confirmed in an official statement.

The group, which serves around 26 million customers across its brands, posted an acknowledgment on X (formerly Twitter) as reports accumulated. 'We're aware some customers are having issues with our app and online banking. We're really sorry about this. We're working hard to fix it and will let you know as soon as we're back to normal,' the group stated.

On my break at work can’t even eat thanks Lloyds — Johnny Thompson (@dakingburgz) June 3, 2026

Not the lloyds app being down when I need to send money to someone 🫪 — rach 🪩 (@satellitesny) June 3, 2026

@HalifaxBank I can't log in to my account since today. What's happening? I have bills to pay now. I'm stranded here. pic.twitter.com/iSosyd81Me — Wisest Among Men (@ChinedJohn) June 3, 2026

Customers who attempted to log in during the outage were met with a standardized error message: 'Sorry we're having a few technical problems. Logging in again may fix the issue, but if this doesn't help, please try again later.'

The Halifax app displayed a 'You've been logged out' notification, and users across both Halifax and Lloyds Bank were unable to launch apps, check balances, or initiate transfers through online banking portals. Digital payments were blocked entirely for the duration. Users couldn't buy lunch, groceries or send money during the downtime.

'All our services are back up and running. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, and if customers are still experiencing any issues, please leave it a few minutes and try again,' the official update was shared upon restoration of the services.

Lloyds IT Failures in 2026

The June 3 outage is not an isolated incident. It is the second major technology failure Lloyds Banking Group has experienced in 2026, coming less than three months after a data breach on March 12 that exposed the personal information of 447,000 customers.

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That earlier incident was traced to a software defect introduced during an overnight IT update. Customers affected by the March breach reported seeing other people's transactions and having their own financial data shared with third parties. Lloyds subsequently paid out more than £200,000 in compensation to 5,250 affected customers, according to the Evening Standard.

The back-to-back nature of the failures drew sharp reactions from customers on social media. One user wrote on X: 'Last month it shared sensitive info, now this. I am taking my money out of your bank – it cannot be trusted.'

The shared digital infrastructure that underpins both Lloyds Bank and Halifax, two separately branded but operationally linked institutions within the group, means that a single system failure cascades simultaneously across both customer bases. That structural arrangement helped amplify the June 3 outage's reach well beyond what a single-brand failure would produce.

The UK banking sector has seen a series of high-profile digital outages in recent years. Barclays, one of Britain's largest retail banks, endured a three-day outage in late January to early February 2025 that coincided with a Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) self-assessment tax deadline, preventing customers from making time-sensitive payments. The Lloyds group's two incidents in the first half of 2026 place it alongside that pattern of systemic digital fragility across established UK financial institutions.