Several migrants who crossed the English Channel in small boats during the recent Bank Holiday heatwave have been charged with immigration-related offences, with UK prosecutors moving rapidly to bring cases before the courts. The charges follow crossings that took place on 22 and 23 May, when sunny weather and calmer sea conditions coincided with increased attempts to reach the UK.

Small boat crossings have remained a major political and legal issue for successive governments, with authorities focusing not only on those arriving without permission but also on individuals suspected of piloting vessels used during the journeys. Prosecutors say recent legislative changes have given them additional powers to pursue cases involving crossings that place passengers at risk.

The latest prosecutions were authorised by lawyers from CPS Direct, the Crown Prosecution Service's out-of-hours charging service. Officials said the approach allowed charges to be approved within hours of evidence being submitted by law enforcement agencies, enabling defendants to appear in court shortly after arriving in Britain.

Three men have already pleaded guilty to arriving in the UK without the required entry clearance documents. Osman Yesil, a 47-year-old Turkish national who arrived on 22 May, pleaded guilty at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 25 May and received an eight-month prison sentence.

Tawfiq Boubazine, a 33-year-old Algerian national who also arrived on 22 May, entered a guilty plea at the same court on the same day and was likewise sentenced to eight months in prison. Elidjon Cota, a 29-year-old Albanian national who arrived on 23 May, pleaded guilty at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on 26 May and was also handed an eight-month custodial sentence.

Small Boat Crossings Could Endanger Lives

Alongside those immigration offences, prosecutors have brought more serious allegations against three men accused of endangering the lives of others during Channel crossings.

Jiechlat Buom, a 25-year-old Sudanese national, arrived on 23 May in a small boat carrying 78 other people. Kueth Gatkuoth, a 31-year-old Sudanese national, is accused in relation to the same crossing. Both men appeared before the courts on 26 May and are scheduled to attend plea hearings at Canterbury Crown Court on 29 June.

A third defendant, Mehdi Najafi, a 42-year-old Iranian national, arrived on 22 May in a vessel carrying 21 other people. He made his first court appearance on 25 May and is due to attend a plea hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on 22 June.

The allegations against the three men have not been proven in court. They have been remanded in custody while proceedings continue. Prosecutors argue that overcrowded small boats create significant risks for those onboard, particularly when crossing one of the world's busiest shipping routes. The Channel has seen repeated incidents involving overloaded vessels, prompting a probe from UK and French authorities.

Why Choose Heatwave Season?

The Channel crossings took place during a heatwave, which brought warm weather, lighter winds and calmer seas. These conditions make it easier for small boats to travel from France to the UK. The Crown Prosecution Service highlighted the good weather because it helps explain why several boats were able to make the journey during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Small boat crossings often increase during heatwaves and other periods of good weather. Smuggling groups tend to take advantage of calmer seas because rough water, strong winds, and poor visibility make the journey much more dangerous. UK authorities regularly report higher numbers of crossings during warm and settled weather, especially in spring and summer.

UK Authorities Say It's an Organised Crime

Sarah Dineley, the Crown Prosecution Service lead on immigration crime, said prosecutors were able to move quickly because many cases were reviewed over the Bank Holiday weekend. 'Many of these cases were charged within hours over this bank holiday weekend which meant defendants were brought before a court within days of arriving in the UK,' she said.

Dineley also defended the decision to pursue charges against suspected boat pilots. 'We charged the alleged pilots of these boats with endangering the lives of others. These boats are overcrowded and people's lives are being put at risk in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.'

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She added that the CPS continues to work with international partners to target organised criminal networks involved in facilitating crossings.

The offence of endangering lives during a Channel crossing is relatively new.

According to the CPS, it was introduced under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 and came into force on 5 January 2026. The offence carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, increasing to six years for individuals who breach a deportation order.