The Pensions Commission has sounded the alarm for individuals, urging them to do more to save for retirement. In an interim report published on 19 May, it found that many people are not saving adequately and face the risk of a severe financial cliff-edge once they retire.

According to its estimates, roughly 15 million people are under-saving for retirement. It added that, if not addressed, this number could rise to as many as 19 million.

The at-risk group includes low- and middle-income earners, who are saving only at the minimum auto-enrolment levels and have little or no additional savings.

The report also found that about 45% of working-age adults are not saving into pensions at all. Employers are contributing, but the statutory minimum is insufficient and disproportionately benefits higher earners.

Cashing Out Too Soon

A look at current trends shows that roughly three out of 10 private pension pots are accessed early. Worse, the withdrawn funds are often spent rather than saved for later life. Some reportedly use the money on items such as cars, holidays, or home renovations.

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The lack of attention to saving well for their pension and the early withdrawals they make on whatever they can access is a growing concern. At this rate, the commission warns that retirees are on track to be poorer or experience financial distress if this is not addressed in time.

'Britain has got back into the pension saving habit, but the job is only half done with tomorrow's pensioners still on track to be poorer than today's,' Torsten Bell, the Minister of Pensions, said. 'The Commission warns that without action, millions more people could be at risk of becoming reliant on state support in retirement.'

Pensions Commission Must Act Now

With the findings, the Pensions Commission is aware that they need to use the data as a basis for developing recommendations to address this issue. The recent findings will be used as a guide to improve retirement outcomes and raise awareness among future retirees.

However, the commission is also aware that resolving this issue cannot be done overnight. It needs to be gradually rolled out with the hope that labourers take pension savings more seriously. It should be noted that the government has ruled out any changes to the auto-enrolment contributions, at least during this Parliament, according to a report by Xinhua.

'The commission must now develop a bold plan to fix this, which will need to include higher employer contributions and a fair deal for those currently missing out,' Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said.

As far as urging employers to increase contributions, that is unlikely to happen for now. Many businesses are facing pressures from rising costs and ongoing operational expenses.

Hence, it is the commission's prerogative to ensure that the working class is aware of why saving more for their pension is for their own benefit. Employers are making contributions but only at the statutory minimum. Employees need to understand that unless they do something about it, they may face financial difficulties later in life.

Many people feel they need as much money as they can get right now, and financial journalist Elizabeth Anderson urges those paying into pensions to take this more seriously, stressing that it is for their own benefit. 'For a lot of people, they need as much money as they can get right now,' Anderson said in remarks published by The Guardian.