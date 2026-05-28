Britain's recent spell of record-breaking heat has been overshadowed by a series of heartbreaking deaths in rivers, lakes and coastal waters, prompting renewed warnings from safety organisations about the hidden dangers of open water swimming.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) said warmer weather often leads to a rise in accidental drownings, particularly among young people seeking relief from soaring temperatures. The charity stressed that, despite the hot conditions on land, water temperatures across much of the UK remain dangerously cold.

At least nine people, including seven children and teenagers, lost their lives in separate incidents over the Bank Holiday period as temperatures climbed above 35C in parts of England.

Young Lives Lost Across the UK

Among those who died was 12-year-old Junior Slater from Clayton-le-Woods, Lancashire, who got into difficulty while swimming in the River Ribble with friends on Tuesday. Emergency crews launched a major search operation before recovering his body later that evening.

Paying tribute, his devastated family described him as 'our little blue-eyed boy' and said he had been 'the life and soul' of their lives.

Fifteen-year-old Declan Sawyer was also found dead after entering Swanholme Lakes in Lincolnshire on Sunday afternoon. His father, Carl, remembered him as 'a funny and outgoing young man' who loved football and fishing, while urging parents to speak to children about water safety.

Other victims included 13-year-old Reco Puttock, who died after being pulled from Leadbeater Dam near Halifax in West Yorkshire, and a teenage girl believed to be 16-year-old Lillianna Tomlinson, whose body was recovered from Kingsbury Water Park in Warwickshire.

Police also recovered the bodies of teenage boys from Rother Valley Country Park in South Yorkshire, Pickmere Lake in Cheshire and Hawley Lake near Farnborough in Hampshire.

Two adults also died during the heatwave. A man in his 60s suffered a cardiac arrest after entering the sea near Padstow in Cornwall to help relatives struggling in the water, while a 72-year-old woman died after being pulled from the sea at West Angle Bay in Pembrokeshire.

Experts Warn of 'Cold Water Shock'

Water safety experts say many people underestimate the risks posed by rivers, lakes and the sea during hot weather.

The RLSS and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) warned that water below 15C is considered cold enough to trigger 'cold water shock', an involuntary reaction that can rapidly affect breathing and movement.

When someone suddenly enters cold water, blood vessels constrict and the heart is forced to work harder, which can cause panic, gasping and loss of control in the water.

Jim Bridge, from the Water Safety Partnership, urged swimmers to remember the advice to 'float to live' if they find themselves struggling.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he advised people to lie on their back with ears submerged, while using their arms and legs to stay afloat until breathing returns to normal.

Safety groups are encouraging people to swim only in supervised areas with lifeguards where possible and to enter the water gradually rather than jumping straight in.

Record Temperatures in the UK Bring Further Disruption

The tragedies came as the UK experienced its hottest May day on record. Temperatures reached 35.1C at Kew Gardens in London on Tuesday, while many parts of England and Wales broke local temperature records over consecutive days.

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Although cooler conditions have begun moving into some northern and eastern areas, forecasters warned that the weather could still bring hazards.

The Met Office issued thunderstorm warnings covering much of Wales, south-west England and parts of the Midlands, with the potential for torrential rain, lightning, hail and strong winds.

Meanwhile, National Rail warned passengers of disruption caused by the heat, saying extreme temperatures can lead to rails buckling and overhead power lines sagging. Services between Lancaster and Oxenholme in the Lake District were among those severely affected.

The UK Health Security Agency also extended heat-health alerts across several regions, warning that high temperatures continue to pose risks to vulnerable people.

As Britain faces increasingly extreme summer weather, safety officials are urging the public not to underestimate the dangers hidden beneath seemingly calm water.