The Royal Navy is mourning the loss of three service personnel following the tragic crash of a Merlin Mk4 helicopter during a military training exercise in Devon. The aircraft came down near Sourton Down, close to Okehampton, in the morning of 3 June, prompting a major emergency response and the launch of a formal investigation.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the helicopter was taking part in a routine training exercise, per The Times. The Ministry said, 'It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise.'

Read more Airbus, Air France Hit With Manslaughter Charges Over Pilot Training Failures in Deadly 2009 Flight 447 Crash Airbus, Air France Hit With Manslaughter Charges Over Pilot Training Failures in Deadly 2009 Flight 447 Crash

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Emergency crews, including firefighters, police officers, and specialist responders, were dispatched to the scene, where roads in the surrounding area were temporarily closed.

Investigation Begins Following Early-Morning Tragedy

The Merlin Mk4 involved in the accident is a key aircraft used by the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines. The aircraft is regularly deployed for troop transport, training operations, and a range of military support missions.

Initial reports indicate that the aircraft crashed during a scheduled exercise rather than an active operation, according to AP News.

In a statement, General Gwyn Jenkins of the Navy said he was 'deeply saddened to share the news that three crewmembers onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon.'

The General confirmed an investigation is ongoing and stated updates will be provided as the investigation moves forward.

'I know this will come as a huge shock to all in our naval community, and my deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy,' the navy head added, addressing the families of the deceased.

At this stage, investigators have not announced what may have caused the helicopter to come down. Specialists are examining the wreckage and reviewing flight data as part of an extensive inquiry. Defence officials have stressed that it would be inappropriate to speculate until the investigation is complete.

King Charles has been made aware of the helicopter crash in Devon which had killed 3 members of the Royal Navy. He will write privately to their families. https://t.co/Bjsc6v7hO8 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 3, 2026

'An incident occurred involving a Royal Navy helicopter just before 04.00 on Wednesday 3 June near Sourton, Devon. An investigation is under way and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,' a Royal Navy spokesperson said.

Emergency Teams Mobilised as Leaders Pay Tribute to Fallen Crew Members

According to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, seven fire engines from six different stations, which included a crew from Cornwall, were sent to the crash site to assist with the emergency response.

'Several specialist resources were also deployed including an Environmental Protection Unit, Welfare Unit, Command Unit and an Urban Search and Rescue team. One appliance remains at the scene,' a statement from a fire service spokesman said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the deaths as 'utterly tragic,' telling MPs that it was 'deeply worrying time' for the families of the Royal Navy crew involved in the tragic crash.

Meanwhile. John Healey, Secretary of Defence, said he was 'devastated by the loss of three service personnel,' stating that 'They served with excellence and will be much missed. All our thoughts are with their families, friends and those they served with at this incredibly sad time,' per The Independent.

ROYAL NAVY MERLIN HELICOPTER CRASHES IN DEVON, THREE DEAD



Three Royal Navy personnel killed after a Merlin helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Devon, England. An investigation is underway.



A Royal Navy Merlin helicopter has crashed in Devon, killing all three… pic.twitter.com/wKOXHMffBJ — Russian Market (@runews) June 3, 2026

The incident has prompted an outpouring of support from across the military community and government. While investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash, tributes have highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the three crew members. Authorities remain focused on supporting their families and colleagues as the Royal Navy comes to terms with the loss.