The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing deadliest Ebola outbreak on record, with the virus killing over 2,300 people in three months, according to data released by the government on 17 August.

The figures show that 2,325 people have died from 4,945 confirmed infections, and the virus is spreading at a pace that has alarmed international health officials, reports say.

The United Nations has described the crisis as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record. UN officials say that latest figures amount to roughly one death every 30 minutes at the current rate.

Read more Ebola Virus Outbreak: Fastest-Spreading Strain in History Kills Over 1,000 as WHO Warns No Treatment Exists Ebola Virus Outbreak: Fastest-Spreading Strain in History Kills Over 1,000 as WHO Warns No Treatment Exists

Congo's Worst Ebola Crisis

The current outbreak in Congo was officially declared on 15 May after cases were identified in Ituri Province in the northeastern border. It is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a strain that has created a major problem for responders because there are no approved vaccines or treatments specifically available to treat it.

By 15 July, the World Health Organisation had recorded 2,124 confirmed cases and 929 deaths in Congo, demonstrating the speed at which the outbreak accelerated in just a matter of weeks.

The death toll has now passed the 2,299 fatalities recorded during the country's previous major Ebola epidemic from 2018 to 2020. Six provinces are now affected in Congo, according to recent reports by The Guardian.

Why the Virus Is Proving Difficult to Stop

Health officials are dealing with a combination of delayed diagnosis, limited medical capacity, insecurity and distrust within some communities. The WHO has reported that the outbreak began months before it was officially announced, with some early infections initially mistaken for illnesses such as malaria or typhoid.

Thomas Parisch, a public health specialist currently working in the DRC with Médecins Sans Frontières, said the rising death rate is especially troubling because mortality would normally be expected to decline as health teams improve contact tracing. Instead, he said, many people are still being diagnosed at a late stage, when treatment has a lower chance of success.

'Normally, as an outbreak progresses, the case fatality ratio should fall as contact tracing improves and patients are identified and treated earlier. Instead, we're still seeing many cases detected very late, when treatment is less likely to succeed, with many identified only after they die in the community,' Parisch said.

According to the WHO, the response has been complicated by conflict and poor access to healthcare in parts of eastern Congo.

The WHO has reported cases across dozens of health zones, while health workers themselves have been infected. Another major concern is that many new patients are not being identified through established contact chains, making it harder for teams to trace exposure and isolate people before they infect others.

UN Warns Time Is Running Out

The crisis has already crossed Congo's previous national record and is now the second deadliest Ebola outbreak ever recorded globally, behind the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic. The rapid rise has put enormous pressure on hospitals, treatment centres and teams attempting to identify people who may have been exposed, per Reuters.

International authorities are now pushing for a much larger and faster response before the virus spreads further. The WHO and partners are supporting surveillance, testing, treatment and vaccination research, but the lack of an approved vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain remains a serious obstacle.

With thousands already dead and transmission continuing, officials face a race to bring infections under control before the toll climbs even higher.