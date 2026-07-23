The World Health Organization has confirmed that more than 1,000 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as new data show the Bundibugyo strain is spreading faster than any recorded in the virus's history.

Global health officials warn the current pathogen is the fastest-spreading strain on record. With no known vaccines or treatments available, the Bundibugyo strain has rapidly infected thousands across central Africa.

Authorities say they are struggling to track transmission chains as the death toll continues to rise in affected communities.

The latest figures follow an update from the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ministry of Health on the trajectory of the disease. Between the middle of May and late July, health officials recorded 2,473 distinct infections across Congo and neighbouring Uganda.

Initial reports listed 999 fatalities in Congo and two in Uganda. Updated figures presented at a health summit in Ghana on Wednesday by Dr Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that 1,031 people have now died.

🦠 Ebola death toll in DR Congo and Uganda surpasses 1,000, with more than 2,490 confirmed cases reported across the two countries



⚠️ Children have been heavily affected by the outbreak, with 476 confirmed infections and more than 189 deaths



➜ Ebola is a rare but highly deadly… pic.twitter.com/s1dcbJmYFe — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 22, 2026

Tracing the Fastest-Spreading Strain of the Ebola Virus Outbreak

The speed of this outbreak marks a significant moment in epidemiological records. The epidemic that swept across West Africa between 2013 and 2016 took around eight months to reach 1,000 deaths. That earlier crisis eventually infected 28,000 people and killed 11,000.

This new variant has reached the 1,000-death threshold in a much shorter period. The virus spreads primarily through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and vomit, which makes close contact risky.

Containment efforts are currently lagging behind transmission. Health officials in Congo say around 80 per cent of new cases are linked to transmission chains that have not yet been identified.

The figure suggests the disease is circulating in communities before medical teams are able to respond.

Regional authorities report that they are tracing about 82 per cent of contacts linked to confirmed cases. The World Health Organization says a tracing rate of at least 90 per cent is needed to halt the spread. Current data indicate that target has not yet been reached.

As Ebola spreads to two new provinces in the DR Congo, time is running out. @WFP_UNHAS is flying thousands of aid workers and tonnes of lifesaving supplies into hard-to-reach communities to help contain the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/Mm9Sij8eTe — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) July 21, 2026

Health Workers Flee as the Ebola Virus Outbreak Worsens

The response is complicated by logistical and security problems on the ground. Infections have now been recorded in five of Congo's 26 provinces. The main focus of the outbreak is in Ituri province, which borders Uganda and South Sudan.

Managing a public health emergency in a country of 116 million people requires substantial resources, yet medical staff are working in difficult conditions.

Violent attacks on health workers have led some frontline staff to leave affected areas for safety reasons. Reports also indicate that numerous healthcare workers have not received wages for several months.

Read more DRC Ebola Outbreak Reaches France — How Did the Virus Get to Europe? DRC Ebola Outbreak Reaches France — How Did the Virus Get to Europe?

At the Africa Health Summit, Dr Kaseya set out his concerns about the immediate direction of the outbreak.

'These are people dying. They are dying because we don't have vaccines, we don't have medicine, we don't have funding,' he told international delegates.

He urged global health authorities to increase intervention efforts. 'If we don't stop this outbreak, it could become one of the worst Ebola outbreaks the world has ever documented,' he warned.