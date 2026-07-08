Healthcare workers battling the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo have begun walking off the job over months of unpaid wages, raising fears that the country's response could weaken as the death toll reaches 580.

The strike, which happened in the eastern province of Ituri, comes as health officials warn the virus is spreading faster than containment efforts.

Congo declared its latest Ebola outbreak on 15 May, with the Bundibugyo strain now affecting three eastern provinces. According to the latest government figures, authorities have recorded 1,708 cases, including 580 deaths, making the first month of the outbreak the worst on record. The labour dispute also coincides with the launch of clinical trials for treatments targeting the Bundibugyo virus, adding further pressure to an already stretched public health response.

Congo's Ebola Response Under Pressure as Workers Demand Pay

Doctors, epidemiologists, security personnel, community outreach teams and workers responsible for the safe burial of Ebola victims say they have not received their salaries or promised bonuses since the emergency was declared.

Many also claim they have been expected to continue working despite shortages of protective equipment and deteriorating conditions.

'Since the Ebola virus disease outbreak was declared, we've been demanding payment for our work,' said Dr Biensi Kano, a member of the epidemiological surveillance committee in Bunia, Ituri's provincial capital.

He warned that the prolonged delays have placed enormous strain on workers and their families.

'The non-payment of benefits exposes us and our families to significant socio-economic difficulties and seriously undermines our living conditions,' Kano said.

Over the weekend, workers issued an official notice to national and provincial authorities demanding payment within 24 hours. By Tuesday, some had already stopped reporting for duty, although no formal strike declaration had been issued.

The disruption comes at a particularly delicate stage of the outbreak. The World Health Organization's representative in Congo, Dr Anne Ancia, warned this week that Ebola continues to spread, driven by population movement and ongoing insecurity, while some treatment centres are approaching full capacity.

Growing Frustration on the Front Line

Healthcare workers say the financial uncertainty is only one of several dangers they face. Many have also encountered hostility from communities suspicious of Ebola response teams.

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Dr Ben Bakule, a community investigator, recalled narrowly escaping an attack in late May while tracing contacts linked to a confirmed Ebola patient in the village of Tutu in Djugu territory. He said response workers frequently spend their own money travelling to affected communities, despite promises of government support.

'We spend money on transport to get to work. We thought we'd be rewarded. At the moment, nothing is going right because we're not being paid. We don't deserve this sort of treatment,' Bakule said.

His frustration culminated in a stark warning about the risks facing front-line staff.

'We might have to give up our jobs. These are risks we're taking. We risk dying for nothing. This government wants this epidemic to continue,' he added.

Some of that anger spilled into the streets on Monday when workers protested outside the Rwampara Ebola treatment centre, setting tyres alight before police intervened to disperse the demonstration.

Government Acknowledges Complaints

Government officials have acknowledged the payment delays but argue they stem partly from logistical challenges rather than a lack of funding.

Akilimali Pierre, incident manager at Congo's National Institute of Public Health, said the closure of Bunia Airport had complicated the transfer of funds needed to support the outbreak response.

'The fact that Bunia airport is closed is hampering the very implementation of the response, particularly certain aspects of the flow of funds. This is one of the reasons that may account for the delay in payment,' Pierre said.

During a visit to the mining town of Mongbwalu last month, Health Minister Roger Kamba sought to reassure response teams that resources were available.

'All doctors, all nurses and all staff working on the response will be fully supported. We have the money for that,' Kamba said.

Front-line workers insist those assurances have yet to translate into reality.

Residents in Ituri are also expressing concern that any prolonged disruption could further weaken efforts to contain the outbreak while worsening the economic hardship already affecting communities living under public health restrictions.