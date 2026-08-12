The escalating health crisis in central Africa reached a grim milestone this week as the Ebola death toll in Democratic Republic of Congo officially surpassed 2,000 fatalities amid a relentless surge of new infections.

According to updated figures released by government health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO), cumulative confirmed cases have climbed past 4,400, solidifying this event as the fastest-spreading strain of the virus on record.

The official figures released on 11 August showed 2,011 confirmed deaths and 4,381 cases, while figures released a day later put the toll at 2,061 deaths among 4,449 confirmed cases, per Reuters.

Triggered by the rare Bundibugyo species, which first emerged in the eastern provinces of the Congo, the epidemic has triggered global alarm due to its aggressive transmission velocity, high fatality rate, and an alarming absence of specific medical treatments or approved vaccines.

As international medical teams scramble to establish treatment centres and scale up contact tracing, ongoing regional conflict and deep-seated community mistrust continue to severely impede frontline containment operations.

It began in Congo and later produced cases in neighbouring Uganda, prompting the WHO to declare the situation a public health emergency of international concern in May.

Read more Ebola Virus Outbreak: Fastest-Spreading Strain in History Kills Over 1,000 as WHO Warns No Treatment Exists Ebola Virus Outbreak: Fastest-Spreading Strain in History Kills Over 1,000 as WHO Warns No Treatment Exists

Deaths Rise at a Stunning Rate

The outbreak reached 1,000 deaths about nine weeks after the first confirmed case, but the toll doubled in only around three weeks, per AP News. By comparison, the Ebola epidemic that struck Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone between 2014 and 2016 took almost five months to reach 1,000 deaths, according to Reuters.

The current crisis is also moving faster than the major Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo between 2018 and 2020. That epidemic took a little over 12 months to reach 2,000 deaths, while the present outbreak reached that figure in less than three months. The case fatality rate has also been reported at about 46 per cent.

Conflict and Healthcare Crisis Escalate Spread

Several factors are making containment difficult. The affected areas have been reported to be conflict-affected, while poor infrastructure, difficult road access and shortages of medical supplies are making it harder for health workers to reach communities and contain the outbreak.

The difficult conditions are also putting pressure on efforts to identify cases and track people who may have been exposed to the virus. WHO says insecurity, population movement and cross-border travel are complicating surveillance and contact tracing, while the response has required additional medical supplies, transport and diagnostic equipment to support health workers in affected areas.

The WHO has also warned that population movement linked to trade, mining and displacement is increasing the risk of transmission.

The outbreak has spread across five provinces in eastern Congo, while Uganda recorded 20 confirmed cases linked to infections imported from Congo and subsequent secondary transmission. Uganda declared its Ebola outbreak over on 28 July after completing the required 42-day monitoring period without detecting any new cases.

Vaccine Gap Adds to the Danger

Another major obstacle is the strain of Ebola involved. Bundibugyo virus is different from the Zaire species responsible for the devastating 2014-2016 West African epidemic.

According to the WHO, there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for Bundibugyo virus, although researchers are testing possible medical options.

Authorities are therefore relying heavily on rapid diagnosis, isolation, patient care, contact tracing, infection-control measures and community cooperation, but distrust and misinformation have complicated those efforts. The WHO has assessed the risk as very high inside Congo and high for countries sharing land borders with affected areas.