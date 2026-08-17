The Democratic Republic of Congo is battling what health officials describe as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever recorded, with the crisis now claiming a life approximately every 30 minutes and surpassing all previous outbreaks in the country's history. The outbreak has already killed at least 2,325 people and infected nearly 5,000, prompting renewed international concern over the spread of one of the world's deadliest diseases.

According to Congo's public health authorities, the outbreak has reached 4,945 confirmed cases and exceeded the death toll of the country's devastating 2018-2020 Ebola epidemic, making it the deadliest outbreak ever recorded within the DRC. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the situation as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern as cases continue to rise across multiple provinces.

The outbreak is being driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a variant for which there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments. Health experts say this has significantly complicated efforts to contain the virus and reduce fatalities.

Why This Outbreak Is Different

Unlike previous Ebola emergencies, the current outbreak has spread with unusual speed.

Read more Congo's Ebola Crisis Deepens as WHO Says Outbreak Remains in Expansion Phase Congo's Ebola Crisis Deepens as WHO Says Outbreak Remains in Expansion Phase

United Nations officials have warned that the virus is 'winning' in parts of eastern Congo, where health systems are struggling to keep pace with the growing number of infections. More than 100 new cases were reported within a single 24-hour period, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing authorities.

The outbreak has now spread to at least six of Congo's 26 provinces, with Ituri Province accounting for the majority of infections. Health officials have also reported cases in neighbouring Uganda, raising concerns about further regional transmission.

Researchers note that this outbreak reached the 2,000-death milestone far faster than previous Ebola epidemics, making it the fastest-growing outbreak on record.

Why Health Workers Are Struggling

Several factors have contributed to the rapid spread of the disease.

Medical teams face severe staffing shortages, limited resources and logistical difficulties in remote regions. In some communities, misinformation and mistrust of health authorities have hampered containment efforts, while conflict involving armed groups has restricted access to affected populations.

Health workers have reported that many patients are only being identified after death, significantly reducing the chances of preventing onward transmission. Experts say delayed diagnosis and treatment have pushed the fatality rate to nearly 46%, more than double the level recorded during the early stages of the outbreak.

Contact tracing has also become increasingly difficult. In some of the hardest-hit areas, most new infections are being discovered outside existing monitoring networks, suggesting that many chains of transmission remain undetected.

Global Health Concerns Grow

While international health agencies stress that Ebola is not spread through the air and requires direct contact with infected bodily fluids, officials remain concerned about the potential for further cross-border transmission. Regional movement between Congo, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan continues to complicate containment efforts.

The current epidemic is already the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak recorded globally after the West African epidemic of 2014-2016. Public health experts warn that without a significant improvement in surveillance, treatment capacity and community cooperation, the death toll could continue to climb in the weeks ahead.

For now, Congo's Ebola crisis represents one of the most serious public health emergencies in the world, with officials racing to slow an outbreak that is spreading faster than any before it.