Fourteen asymptomatic American citizens, including two young teenagers and a 70‑year‑old relative, were held in quarantine for four days at a New York Army base after returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo under a Trump‑era Ebola mandate.

According to federal records, the group, which included recently naturalised citizens, arrived via Canada and were stopped at land borders last Thursday despite showing no symptoms.

The detentions came as the administration stepped up efforts to keep Ebola from reaching the United States, issuing a directive that Americans in the affected region must complete a 21‑day observation period before boarding commercial flights.

The central African nation is currently facing the third‑largest outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain on record, with recent government data showing nearly 2,500 confirmed cases.

Military Base Quarantine Exposes Gaps in Ebola Rules

Among the group, two families first flew into Canada as an alternative route home before attempting to re‑enter the United States through ports of entry in Vermont and New York.

Because no formal order blocks land arrivals, the sudden stop at the border highlighted discrepancies in how the mandate was being applied.

The travellers spent Thursday night at a crossing before health officials transported them about 30 miles away to Fort Drum on Friday. Housed in separate apartment‑style quarters, they remained under observation until their release on Monday.

A Pentagon official confirmed the base received the group to provide a temporary assessment facility. The installation commander, Major General Scott M. Naumann, wrote in a congressional notification that the base housed them at the request of health authorities and told lawmakers there was no danger to the public.

A base spokesperson said it was important for personnel to support operations at home, and added that the 10th Mountain Division remains prepared to assist the US Department of Defense.

🦠 Ebola death toll in DR Congo and Uganda surpasses 1,000, with more than 2,490 confirmed cases reported across the two countries



⚠️ Children have been heavily affected by the outbreak, with 476 confirmed infections and more than 189 deaths



➜ Ebola is a rare but highly deadly… pic.twitter.com/s1dcbJmYFe — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 22, 2026

Legal Experts Challenge Policy on Blocking Americans

The effort to prevent the virus from entering the country has affected several government agencies. Career officials at the health department must now ask political leaders on a case‑by‑case basis whether individuals arriving from the Congo can be admitted.

To manage potential overseas exposures, authorities recently set up a new isolation facility in Kenya for seven American aid workers and transferred two others to Germany for treatment.

Legal scholars say barring American citizens from entering the country raises serious questions, particularly given the United States maintains 13 domestic biocontainment sites.

James Hodge, director of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at Arizona State University, said that applying broad restrictions based solely on geography is legally uncertain.

'The question would be, under what standard are you measuring whether you were exposed to Ebola? Just because you were in the Congo?' Hodge asked, noting that such an approach 'cannot sustain most legal inquiry'.

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Emily Hilliard, a health department spokeswoman, said in a statement that the agency will regularly reassess the situation on the ground over a 30‑day period.

Homeland Security representatives declined to comment on the border delays and referred questions to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote to Senator Roger Wicker, saying the emergency quarantine at Fort Drum would not affect military training or National Guard readiness.