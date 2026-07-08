The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak remains in an 'expansion phase,' according to the World Health Organization (WHO), raising concerns that the country's worst-ever outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain could continue spreading despite months of response efforts.

Speaking from Bunia, the epicentre of the outbreak in eastern Congo, WHO representative Dr Anne Ancia warned on 7 July that health officials could not yet say the epidemic was stabilising. The warning came as Congo reported 1,561 confirmed cases and 506 deaths, underscoring the scale of a public health emergency that has strained hospitals, exhausted healthcare workers, and challenged containment efforts.

The outbreak was first declared on 15 May and has since spread across parts of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces, regions already affected by conflict, population displacement, and limited healthcare infrastructure.

WHO Warns Transmission Continues

Dr Anne Ancia said movement between communities remains one of the biggest drivers of transmission, with infected individuals often travelling in search of treatment or support.

'It is still in the expansion phase,' she told reporters, adding that health authorities are not yet seeing evidence that the outbreak has peaked. WHO officials have repeatedly warned that ongoing transmission continues to outpace response efforts in some areas.

The outbreak is being caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, a relatively rare strain for which there is currently no approved vaccine or proven treatment. Health experts say the unusual nature of the virus has complicated efforts to control its spread.

Health System Under Pressure

The crisis has placed enormous pressure on healthcare facilities across eastern Congo.

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According to WHO officials, treatment centres are struggling to cope with rising patient numbers, while shortages of protective equipment have increased risks for frontline medical workers. Several healthcare professionals have contracted the virus during the response effort.

Response operations were further disrupted after health workers in Ituri launched a strike over delayed salary payments. Although many have since returned to work, some staff remain absent, limiting services in displacement camps and remote communities.

The outbreak's rapid growth has also stretched contact-tracing operations, a critical tool for identifying and monitoring people exposed to the virus. WHO previously acknowledged that tracing efforts remain below target despite recent improvements.

Search for Treatments and Containment Measures

As cases continue to rise, international health agencies are accelerating efforts to find effective treatments.

On 2 July, a clinical trial involving potential therapies for the Bundibugyo strain began in Bunia through a partnership involving the WHO, Congo's National Institute for Biomedical Research, and international researchers. The trial is evaluating treatments, including remdesivir and antibody-based therapies that could improve survival rates.

Meanwhile, authorities have expanded surveillance measures, established additional checkpoints, and increased monitoring of population movements in an attempt to slow transmission.

Critical Weeks Ahead

The latest WHO assessment suggests the outbreak remains far from contained.

With more than 1,500 confirmed infections and concerns about spread into new areas, health officials are warning that the coming weeks will be critical. As treatment trials begin and containment efforts intensify, authorities are racing to prevent the Bundibugyo outbreak from becoming one of the deadliest Ebola crises in Congo's history.