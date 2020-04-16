Connor Jessup teases a potential storyline for "Locke and Key" Season 2, and shares that landing the role of Tyler Locke in the Netflix show was a big break for him.

[Spoilers for "Locke and Key" below]

The Canadian star shared that he was at a low point in his acting career when the opportunity to appear in the Netflix series came knocking. It was coincidental since at the time, he was only doing small acting roles in projects that did not excite him.

"I had been doing a lot of small projects where everything was a struggle from conception, to funding, to development, and it's all on you so the thought of coming into something that was already made and it was someone else's thing that was really exciting to me," Jessup explained in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.

He shared that the more time he spent on those projects the "less time and space" he had for acting. He eventually "ended up doing mostly smaller things for a few years."

"It wasn't like I woke up one morning and thought this is the right time for me to do ['Locke and Key], it just kind of fell out the sky at a time where I had been frustrated with myself," he revealed.

In "Locke and Key," Jessup plays Tyler, the eldest of the Locke siblings. For the most part of Season 1, Tyler blamed himself for his father's death after he unintentionally blurted out that he wants him dead. He even saw how the person he considered as his friend shot his father and killed him on the spot.

The trauma of seeing his father die before his eyes and the thought that it was his fault haunted him and affected his relationship with his siblings. He used to be close with his sister Kinsey and younger brother Jackson. But that changed after their dad's death. It was only near the end of Season 1 that he learned the truth about why their father died.

Jessup teased that "the trauma is still there, the pain is still there" in "Locke and Key" Season 2. Only this time, "it's a part of you and hopefully, it can be a part of you in a way that is healthy so you're not the person you were."