Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a squabble on the red carpet at the Video Music Awards on Sunday over a reported photo request.

The UFC fighter attended the ceremony in a pink sports jacket armed with his cane, with his girlfriend Dee Devlin. He reportedly only wanted to say hello to the "Tickets To My Downfall" hitmaker when he walked up to him on the red carpet. But MGK said something and then his security pushed McGregor away, much to his surprise.

Another source told TMZ that the injured fighter only wanted to get a photo, which Machine Gun Kelly refused. It reportedly escalated into him pushing the other man away. McGregor stumbled and spilled his drink. He later threw what was left of the liquid at the singer and apparently at his girlfriend, Megan Fox, who was caught in the middle of the scuffle as she tried to pull them apart.

A video that has made the rounds online clearly showed the 33-year old chucking the drink at the singer. Photos also showed him trying to land what appears to be a punch on MGK's face. Their respective security staff eventually stepped in to break them apart. Elsewhere, a woman's voice (probably Fox) can be heard telling someone to "get him the f***k out" and asking "what is he doing?"

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

People really stan this man . Lmao — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 13, 2021

Despite the photo and video evidence, his representative denied that McGregor had wanted to throw a punch at Machine Gun Kelly. "Conor only fights fighters," his spokesperson told Page Six.

"Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident. He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor's fight this past July," his rep also said in a statement to MMA Fighting.

Meanwhile, a representative for Machine Gun Kelly has yet to comment. It was said the fight happened "at the top of the carpet" leading to Barclays Center before showtime. Luckily, both men made it to the ceremony scratch-free with McGregor given back his cane, which had fallen to the ground during the squabble.