There is no love lost between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul. The pair made this clear during their online war of words, but now they are prepared to put their money where their mouths are when they finally face each other in a boxing match on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The bout has been cancelled at least twice before, with Paul claiming that Fury is afraid to fight him. In response, the British boxer has guaranteed to put the YouTuber away early during their match.

The 23-year-old boxing pro thinks that he has what it takes to hurt the 26-year-old YouTube star turned boxer. In a video shared by TMZ Sports, Fury said: "My message to Jake Paul is good luck and I hope you've trained and I hope you got an ambulance on speed dial because you're gonna need it."

He added that he is gunning for an early knockout, saying that he does not expect his opponent to last eight rounds. "I wanna school this man. I'm gonna take him to the trenches and he will be drowned," said Fury.

The British boxer and reality TV personality is extremely confident about his chances. He thinks that Paul is "not at his level" and "will not get up" early in the fight.

Meanwhile, confidence is not lacking from the other side either. Jake Paul has flown to Dubai to set up camp in preparation for the match. Before that, he spent his time training in Puerto Rico.

When Fury and his partner Molly-May Hague shared news about the birth of their child, Jake said: "Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out."

It remains to be seen which fighter will eat his words when the bell rings at the end of the fight. Paul has so far only fought ex-UFC fighters, a fellow YouTuber and an ex-NBA player. This will be his first attempt at taking down a professional boxer.

Fury, meanwhile, won his last bout against Daniel Bocianski in April last year.