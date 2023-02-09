Turkey is still struggling to rescue the trapped and provide relief to the survivors of Monday's earthquake, but that has not stopped some people from coming up with their own theories about what caused the devastating earthquake.

A number of social media users have blamed the US government for the earthquake. Several posts have emerged on social media wherein users claim that the US used its HAARP device to cause the 7.8-magnitude quake.

The High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) was created in 1993. It is an ionospheric research programme jointly funded by the US Air Force, the US Navy, and the University of Alaska, as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Its purpose is to analyse the ionosphere, a region of the upper atmosphere, while investigating the potential for developing ionospheric enhancement technology for radio communications and surveillance.

HAARP is the target of conspiracy theorists who claim that the facility is capable of modifying weather and disabling satellites. The mysterious nature of the programme and the sea of oversized antennae have led critics to speculate about the use of the technology.

Conspiracy theorists have now claimed that HAARP was behind the deadly earthquake that has claimed more than 5,000 lives.

A Twitter user claimed that the earthquake in Turkey "looks like a punitive operation (HAARP) by NATO or the US against Turkey."

HAARP firing up before the quake hits. Let's be realistic and not ignore that Haiti experienced the same thing. pic.twitter.com/2FbXynGc52 — Gouryella 🇨🇦 (@gouryella99) February 7, 2023

This is clear now, HAARP being used to accelerate the climate change agenda, and humanity is paying for it.



This needs to be shared and noticed so the sleepers and wake up. We need to all come together to end geo-engineering… pic.twitter.com/nQjhGWs2L1 — ⚡ULTRA MAGA ⚡Audie B. Ready (@1AudStorm) February 1, 2023

"It's very suspicious that there was lightening [sic] in the Sky before the disaster. If you don't know what project HAARP is then search it up. Coincidentally when Turkey was becoming a thorn in NATO's neck regarding Russia," commented another.

"No such thing as COINCIDENCE. Turkey rejected a NATO expansion a week ago and now faces a massive earthquake. HAARP," added another user.

However, there were some people who outright rejected their theories. "HAARP doesn't have this capability. The Sun via solar flares and the solar wind power our Earth. The Earth has electrical current running beneath the crust and the upper atmosphere," a social media user wrote as she dismissed the claims.

Conspiracy theorists may have their own "expert" opinions on the matter, but the fact is that Turkey is prone to earthquakes as it lies at the intersection of three tectonic plates.