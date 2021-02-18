J.J. Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, is in the early stages of making the "Constantine" reboot for HBO Max.

According to Deadline, British novelist Guy Bolton ("The Syndicate," "The Pictures") is on board to write the script. He has already penned the pilot episode but there are plans to open a writers' room in March.

Bolton has ties to Hollywood because of his books. He signed a feature film deal for "The Pictures" with "Outlaw King" director David Mackenzie and his production company Sigma Films. He is also writing the pilot for "The Croupier," which is in development with London production company Lookout Point ("Gentleman Jack").

The "Constantine" reboot will focus on the young Londoner John Constantine as he dabbles in the occult as a profession. It will reportedly be a "darker" take on NBC's "Constantine" series and will be on the diverse side.

HBO Max plans to cast a diverse character for its lead, which is a considerable departure from its source material and versions previously played by Welsh actor Matt Ryan and Keanu Reeves.

Ryan portrayed the role in the short-lived NBC series, which ran between 2014-2015 and developed by David Goyer and Daniel Cerone. He carried the role over to The CW as a series regular in "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and had a cameo appearance in "Arrow."

His version of John Constantine stuck close to its DC comic book counterpart, which described the detective as blonde and British. Reeves, on the other hand, portrayed the character in the 2005 film "Constantine."

Further details on the reboot remain scant. The Warner Media streamer has yet to reveal its list of candidates for the lead role. There is also no director attached to the series yet as it is still unclear if Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") will helm the pilot episode himself.

The "Constantine" reboot joins the growing list of DC projects happening at HBO Max. The streamer is also working on new seasons for "Titans and Doom Patrol," a "Suicide Squad" spinoff, and a "Green Lantern" series. Then there is the still-untitled drama about Gotham City's police department which is said to have story ties to Matt Reeves' "The Batman."