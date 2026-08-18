Police carried out a controlled explosion on an unattended car outside St Pancras station in central London on Tuesday afternoon, briefly evacuating parts of the busy transport hub and delaying rail services before later declaring the vehicle 'non-suspicious'.

The blast, carried out by a bomb disposal robot after concerns were raised about the parked silver Nissan near King's Cross St Pancras, tore through the rear of the car and scattered debris across a police cordon. It prompted station closures and disruption for passengers across the capital and beyond.

Police Issue All-Clear After St Pancras Controlled Explosion

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the area around King's Cross St Pancras after concerns were raised about a parked silver car close to the station. A bomb disposal robot was sent to inspect the vehicle, a silver Nissan, before a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution.

St Pancras station police officers closed road today pic.twitter.com/ElptHljeHR — Zonjy (@zonjy_) August 18, 2026

The blast tore through the rear of the car, leaving metal twisted and debris scattered across the cordon. The force later said the incident had been deemed non-suspicious, though it gave no further detail about the car or its owner.

Transport for London's TfL Access account told passengers at 2.39pm that the main and north entrances to King's Cross St Pancras Underground station had been closed 'due to an unattended vehicle at the request of Metropolitan Police'. It stressed the station 'remains in full operation', though in practice this meant diverted foot traffic and shuttered doors.

Parts of St Pancras station itself were evacuated while the vehicle was assessed, with officers directing people away from the concourse and on to nearby streets as the robot moved in. By 3.24pm, TfL Access confirmed the Tube station had fully reopened and it was safe for passengers to re-enter.

Eurostar and Tube Services Resume Within 15 Minutes

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With St Pancras serving as both an Underground interchange and the UK terminus for Eurostar and several mainline services, the scare rippled quickly through the wider network. Eurostar initially warned passengers of delays 'due to a request for police assistance at London St Pancras International' and apologised for the disruption.

Normal operations resumed within roughly 15 minutes of the all-clear, and Eurostar later said there were no delays to its trains as a result of the incident. Domestic services were also affected.

East Midlands Railway reported 'significant disruption' across its network, with routes between St Pancras and Corby, Leicester, Derby and Sheffield hit as emergency vehicles blocked Pancras Road in both directions. By late afternoon, the disruption had largely cleared.

A National Rail spokesperson said trains were 'running normally now the emergency services are safely clear of the railway at London St Pancras International'. For passengers, Tuesday's disruption was brief.

Controlled Explosions at London Hubs 'Not Unusual' as Police Maintain Cautious Approach

Tuesday's scare is the latest in a string of security alerts at major London transport hubs this year, including a controlled explosion near Euston station. Such incidents typically reflect a highly cautious approach to unattended vehicles and packages near major transport hubs, with officers required to treat every report as a potential threat until it can be ruled out.

A vehicle being detonated and later declared non-suspicious is not unusual, though it remains a visible scene for commuters caught in the middle of it. Within a couple of hours, the cordon had come down, the Tube had reopened and rail operators were reporting a return to normal service.