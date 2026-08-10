A £3.7 million Ferrari Monza SP2 has been seized by the Metropolitan Police during a crackdown on anti-social and dangerous driving in central London.

The rare supercar was among 90 vehicles taken off the roads during an operation that targeted uninsured drivers and motorists accused of dangerous or anti-social behaviour across Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea between 7 and 9 August.

The Ferrari had reportedly been in the UK for just one day when officers stopped it. The driver had been behind the wheel for less than half an hour and was found to have only a provisional driving licence. The car was also uninsured, according to the Met.

The unusual seizure attracted further attention after footage showed a Metropolitan Police officer driving the Ferrari through Mayfair while accompanied by a police convoy.

Why Was the Ferrari Seized?

The Ferrari Monza SP2 was stopped as part of the Met's operation targeting vehicles being driven without proper insurance or in a way that could cause concern to other road users and residents.

According to police, the driver had only a provisional licence and the vehicle was uninsured.

The Met said the car had been in the UK for only a day. The driver had reportedly driven it for less than 30 minutes before officers stopped him.

The Ferrari was therefore seized during the operation rather than being allowed to continue on London's roads.

The vehicle is one of only 499 Ferrari Monza SP2 models produced. Its value has risen significantly since it was originally sold, with one example fetching almost $5 million (£3.7 million) at auction earlier this year.

Why Was a Police Officer Seen Driving It?

Images and video of the Ferrari quickly circulated online after a Met officer was filmed behind the wheel.

The officer was seen wearing sunglasses while driving the open-top supercar through Mayfair as part of a police convoy.

The footage prompted a wave of reactions online, with social media users joking about the unusual experience of seeing a police officer driving a multimillion-pound Ferrari.

However, the car was not seized for the officer's personal use. It was being moved as part of the police operation after being taken off the road.

The Ferrari was reportedly among several vehicles seized from a supercar gathering near Wellington Arch, close to Hyde Park Corner.

How Many Vehicles Were Seized?

The Ferrari was just one of dozens of vehicles taken off London's roads during the weekend operation.

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The Met said officers seized 90 vehicles worth more than £8 million between August 7 and 9. It was the largest number and highest total value of vehicles seized during the operation's five-year history.

Fifteen of the vehicles were seized under new powers that allow officers to take vehicles involved in anti-social behaviour rather than simply issuing a warning.

The operation focused on areas including Hyde Park, Kensington and Chelsea, where police have received complaints about dangerous driving and vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

Other Arrests During the Crackdown

The operation also resulted in several arrests unrelated to the Ferrari itself.

During one stop, officers arrested a man on suspicion of handling stolen goods and money laundering after finding 19 bank cards in other people's names and more than £2,500 in cash.

Another driver stopped for an insurance offence was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Two further arrests were made during the wider operation, including one on suspicion of an immigration offence and another over alleged behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

What Happens to the Seized Cars?

The Met's crackdown is aimed at removing vehicles being used illegally or in ways that cause danger or disruption.

Police said the new powers allow officers to seize vehicles involved in anti-social behaviour and deal with the problem immediately.

More than £8million worth of vehicles – including a Ferrari Monza worth £3.7million - have been seized in a crackdown on antisocial driving in central London.

See pics of all cars full statementhttps://t.co/1mbd2xPidy pic.twitter.com/VWB96lTy9S — Tower Hamlets Crime Watch (@th_crime_watch) August 10, 2026

Special Chief Inspector Geoff Tatman, who led the operation, said police had heard concerns from residents about dangerous driving and vehicles being used in ways that cause a nuisance.

The weekend operation shows that the enforcement measures apply regardless of the value of the vehicle involved.

For the owner of the £3.7 million Ferrari, the supercar's extraordinary price tag did not prevent it from being seized when police found it was uninsured and being driven by someone with only a provisional licence.