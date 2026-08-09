Counter-terror police have reopened their investigation into an incendiary attack on Nigel Farage's home after uncovering a missed clue they believe may be linked to the killing of Reform UK spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe. The nature of that potential connection has not been disclosed.

Detectives say they have now identified a line of inquiry from the 2025 Farage incident that was overlooked at the time. Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London has self-referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the failure, describing it as a 'very serious policing error'.

Firebomb Posted Through Farage's Letterbox

In April 2025, a lit incendiary device was posted through the letterbox of Mr Farage's home in Greater London. The device burned itself out on the porch before it could cause further harm. The Reform UK leader was not home at the time and discovered the damage on his return.

The Metropolitan Police and CTP London investigated but recorded the incident as an attempted burglary. No arrests were made and the case was closed for lack of suspects.

Former Minister Killed on Edge of Dartmoor

Ann Widdecombe, 78, a Reform UK spokeswoman and former government minister, was found dead at her home in Haytor, on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon, on 8 July 2026. Prosecutors allege she was struck 21 times with a hammer.

Joshua Kerry, 28, of Rotherham, has been charged with her murder. He was also arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. However, he has not been charged with a terror offence. He is alleged to have driven nearly 265 miles from South Yorkshire to Devon on the day of the killing.

Kerry is due at the Old Bailey for a case management hearing on 9 October, followed by a plea and trial preparation hearing on 20 November. A provisional trial date has been set for 8 June 2027.

Read more Hit 21 Times With a Hammer: Terrifying Details of Ann Widdecombe's Murder Hit 21 Times With a Hammer: Terrifying Details of Ann Widdecombe's Murder

Missed Lead Sparks Conduct Probe

During the Widdecombe murder investigation, detectives identified a line of inquiry from the 2025 Farage incident that they now say 'may have been relevant' but was 'not identified and pursued by them at the time'. The precise nature of that clue has not been made public.

CTP London has since made a mandatory conduct referral to the IOPC, which is independently investigating a staff member over the alleged failure to follow it up. A source described the original lapse as a 'very serious policing error', while the self-referral itself has been called 'unprecedented'.

Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for CTP, said the update was necessary 'given the significant public interest' in the Widdecombe case and the nature of the matter.

Farage 'Horrified' at Possible Connection

Mr Farage is reported to be 'horrified' at the possibility the two incidents are linked. Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice said the IOPC referral 'speaks for itself' and shows police 'messed up'. He said threats against the party's figures had gone unaddressed for too long, but acknowledged authorities had recently begun taking them more seriously.

In the wake of Ms Widdecombe's death, Reform UK MPs have been given round-the-clock security protection, funded by the party itself amid fears of further targeted attacks on its figures.

Live Inquiries and Unanswered Questions

The exact nature of the link between the firebomb incident and the Dartmoor killing has not been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing. The IOPC's inquiry into the handling of the original case also continues, separate from the criminal proceedings against Kerry.

Both investigations remain live and the families involved have been kept updated as the inquiries progress.