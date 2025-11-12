The Pacquiao boxing legacy continues to grow, and with two of Manny Pacquiao's sons now pursuing professional boxing, fans are wondering if a future Pacquiao vs Pacquiao matchup could become reality.

The eight-division world champion recently arrived in the United States to watch his eldest son, Jimuel Pacquiao, make his professional debut on 29 November at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. According to Spin.ph, Manny travelled with wife Jinkee and a small entourage to show full support for Jimuel's milestone fight.

Jimuel, 24, enters the ring after a 10-fight amateur run, recording six wins and four losses. His last match, held in April 2024, ended with a unanimous decision victory against American boxer Patrick Reyes.

Meanwhile, his younger half-brother Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, 21, is already undefeated at 7–0, with four knockouts to his name. He last fought on the undercard of the Thrilla in Manila 50th Anniversary celebration, beating Nico Salado at the Araneta Coliseum.

A Legacy Built on Forgiveness and Faith

Eman's journey into the spotlight has been one of perseverance and reconciliation. Born to Manny Pacquiao and Joanna Rose Bacosa, Eman grew up away from his father's fame and wealth. As revealed in his interview on Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho and reported by the Philippine Tribune, he was raised in Tagum City by his mother, who instilled in him faith and discipline.

He recalled falling in love with boxing after watching his father's match against Shane Mosley at age nine. His first amateur bout, against a childhood bully, ended in victory, and he gave his P200 prize to his mother.

But his early years were also marked by distance from Manny. Eman shared that he once waited outside his father's house for hours as a child, unaware if his dad even knew he was there. That changed a decade later when the two reconciled in 2022. Manny apologised for not being present, and Eman forgave him.

'When he hugged me tightly, I tried to hold back my tears,' Eman said. 'It had been a decade since we last saw each other. That moment will stay with me forever.'

In an emotional turn, Manny legally gave his son his surname. Eman recalled, 'When he told me he was changing my surname to Pacquiao, I went to my room and cried. I thanked God. It felt like something I had been waiting for my whole life.'

A New Generation of Pacquiao Fighters

Eman's career has grown steadily since then. Now trained under the MP Promotions banner, he has captured public attention with his humility and strong faith. 'I'm not like other boxers who boast. I just want to make my family proud and glorify the Lord through boxing,' he told Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho.

While Jimuel has the distinction of turning pro in the United States, both brothers share the same goal, to honour their father's legacy while making their own names in the sport.

Could There Be a Pacquiao vs Pacquiao Fight?

Speculation over a possible future fight between Eman and Jimuel Pacquiao has grown as both brothers rise in the boxing ranks. Although neither has directly proposed it, Manny's decision to mentor both sons through MP Promotions has drawn fan theories that a sibling showdown could one day happen.

Sports analysts in the Philippines have pointed out that both brothers fight in nearby weight divisions, Jimuel at lightweight (135 lbs) and Eman at super featherweight (130 lbs). If both continue to develop under MP Promotions, a future exhibition or charity bout could be a realistic scenario rather than a rivalry-driven match.

However, Eman has previously said he sees his brother as 'inspiration, not competition.' He told local media that he wants to 'make the Pacquiao name proud together.' Still, fans note that boxing history has seen family matchups before, from the Mayweathers to the Spinks brothers, making a Pacquiao brother exhibition possible if both fighters and their father approve.

Manny has yet to address the idea publicly, but his presence at Jimuel's debut and his open support for Eman's career suggest he is guiding both sons closely.

The Pacquiao Legacy Continues

Both young fighters embody different facets of their father's legacy, Jimuel, disciplined and media-ready; Eman, spiritual and quietly determined. While one grew under the spotlight and the other emerged from its shadow, their paths now run parallel inside the same sport.

As Manny Pacquiao watches his sons enter the ring, fans are left to wonder if the boxing icon's greatest fight story is yet to come, not one he fights himself, but one written by Eman and Jimuel Pacquiao.