Eman Bacosa, the 21-year-old boxer and son of Manny Pacquiao, has recently gone viral—not just for his victory at the 'Thrilla in Manila 2' event on 29 October 2025 at the Araneta Coliseum, but also for the growing buzz about his good looks and natural charm. While his skill inside the ring is undeniable, it's his combination of talent and charisma that has propelled him into the spotlight.

Social media users have been quick to praise Bacosa, applauding both his impressive performance and his standout looks. Many also pointed out his striking resemblance to well-loved, award-winning Filipino actor Piolo Pascual, further fueling online talks surrounding him.

Eman's Celebrity Look-Alike Moment: The Piolo Pascual Comparison That Broke the Internet

ABS-CBN reported that Manny's son with former partner Joanna Rose Bacosa captured the hearts of many Filipinos following his unanimous decision victory over Nico Salado. However, what truly sent Eman trending online was the wave of comparisons linking him to 48-year-old heartthrob actor Piolo Pascual.

Fans pointed out how closely Eman resembles Piolo, even giving him the playful nickname 'Piolo Pacquiao.' To highlight the similarity, netizens shared side-by-side photos of the two online, sparking even more talk about their resemblance.

Piolo Pacquiao 😄 pic.twitter.com/Pq22GuEeA4 — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) November 1, 2025

Netizens Can't Ignore the Likeness - Convinced Eman Found His Celebrity Doppelganger

Videos and photos of the young boxer continue to circulate across social media, with fans eagerly commenting on his uncanny similarity to the 'Starting Over Again' star. They also dissected the two's hairstyles, facial features, and overall aura - and netizens concluded that they are practically doppelgängers.

Aside from calling Eman 'Piolo Pacquiao,' fans joked that his pictures in the ring look like Piolo in boxing gloves. Others said he could easily pass as the actor's younger version. Now, people are also saying that if he ever decides to venture into show business, he would have no trouble landing leading man roles.

Eman Bacosa beats Nico Salado via unanimous decision in their lightweight 6-round bout in the Thrilla in Manila 2 undercard.



Bacosa remains unbeaten at 7-0, while Salado slips to 2-2-1. | via @PaigeJavier pic.twitter.com/N8H4YLvxEO — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 29, 2025

Meet Eman Bacosa Pacquiao: A Rising Star in the Boxing Arena

He was born on 2 January 2004, in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. His full name is Emmanuel Joseph Bacosa — a name that mirrors Manny's own, whose full name is also Emmanuel. He began training as early as 10 years old and has since been guided by his father, who also promotes his fights.

Although he is still in the early stages of his career, Eman is steadily making a name for himself in the boxing scene. He currently competes in local bouts, particularly in General Santos City, and while his parentage has often drawn public attention, he is carving out his own identity as a promising young athlete. His boxing record so far is seven wins, zero losses, and one draw.