Emmanuel Joseph Bacosa, known in the boxing world as Eman Bacosa, has become one of the most talked-about names in Philippine boxing. The 21-year-old fighter officially made his mark when he opened the 50th anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila at the Araneta Coliseum. The event not only celebrated a historic moment in boxing but also marked Bacosa's emergence as a professional athlete determined to carry, yet redefine, the Pacquiao name.

Born in Tagum, Davao del Norte, and later moving to General Santos City, Bacosa started boxing at the age of 10 before turning professional at 19. His debut in September 2023 ended in a split draw, a modest start that has since evolved into an impressive unbeaten record. As of his latest fight, Bacosa stands at 7-0-1, with four victories by knockout, following his unanimous decision win over Nico Salado during the Thrilla in Manila 2 card.

Fighting Under a Famous Name

Bacosa's growing popularity extends far beyond his performance in the ring. Much of the attention stems from his connection to boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, often referred to as the 'Pambansang Kamao'. The young fighter has been described as Pacquiao's alleged son, a detail that has drawn both public fascination and scrutiny.

Despite the comparisons, Bacosa has repeatedly expressed that his focus remains on his own journey. 'I'm just trying to stay focused on what's in front of me,' he told the Inquirer when asked about the pressure of carrying such a well-known surname. He added that he cannot separate himself from the Pacquiao legacy, choosing instead to acknowledge it while carving his own path.

Carrying The Pacquiao Legacy

During his ring entrance, Bacosa paid subtle tribute to the eight-division world champion through his gear. His robe, trunks, and jacket all bore the Pacquiao name, while his headband mirrored the one famously worn by Manny Pacquiao in his prime. The headband, once a signature element of Pacquiao's ring walks, was last seen during his May 2015 bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

@onesportsphl “I’M VERY HAPPY PO THAT I MADE HIM PROUD.” 🫶🏻🥹 Eman Bacosa shared a heartfelt moment with his father, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, after earning a unanimous decision win over Nico Salado at the 50th anniversary event of the Thrilla in Manila. | Maureen Muarip/One Sports #OSOnTheSpot #ThrillaInManila2 ♬ original sound - OneSportsPHL - OneSportsPHL

While Bacosa bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, the similarities largely end there for now. Unlike Pacquiao, who began his career as a 105-pound mini-flyweight, Bacosa competes as a lightweight at 135 pounds. Standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, his longer frame and natural reach give him a distinctive fighting style that sets him apart from his father's early career.

Jinkee Pacquiao's Reported Response

Outside the ring, attention has turned to how Manny Pacquiao's wife, Jinkee Pacquiao, has responded to the situation. Reports from talent manager Ogie Diaz's vlog suggest that Jinkee is aware of Bacosa's relationship to her husband and has chosen to respond with composure. According to Diaz's source, Jinkee has accepted the circumstances and encouraged her husband to fulfil his role as a father.

'SUPORTAHAN MO ’YAN KASI ANAK MO ‘YAN’



Ganito umano ang naging mensahe ni Jinkee Pacquiao sa kanyang asawa na si Manny Pacquiao patungkol kay Eman Bacosa.



Sa vlog ni Ogie Diaz, ini-reveal ni Ogie na aware umano si Jinkee sa sitwasyon ni Manny. pic.twitter.com/p9IWEQeMeK — Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital (@psngayondigital) October 23, 2023

Jinkee reportedly told Manny to 'support him because he's your child', a statement that has since gained traction online. Her reaction has been described as calm and pragmatic, focusing on the young boxer's welfare rather than the controversy surrounding his background. This approach has earned public attention, reflecting the family's measured handling of a delicate situation.

A Promising Future in Boxing

With each fight, Bacosa continues to draw interest for both his skill and his story. His win against Nico Salado at the Araneta Coliseum reaffirmed his potential to become one of the Philippines' next major boxing figures. The bout took place on a card that also saw Melvin Jerusalem successfully retain his WBC minimumweight belt, adding further prestige to Bacosa's victory.