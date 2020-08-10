On June 4, a couple, their four children and two cats were found dead in their home in Texas, United States. Their death was caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. The house was thought to be booby-trapped and un-rigged explosives were found in the home.

Police in San Antonio have shifted their focus from Jared Esquibel Harless to his wife, Sheryll Ann Harless, in the investigation on the death of the family of six. Earlier, it was believed that Jared murdered his family and took his own life. However, police now believe that the couple planned the murder-suicide together.

Jared, a cryptologic cyberspace intelligence collector/analyst did not check-in at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston which led to the welfare check call in June. The police went to the home of the army man to do the check. They became alarmed when they found a cryptic note on the door. The note was written using army jargon. It was translated to "Bodies or people inside, do not enter. The animals are in the freezer." Parts of the note also hinted that there are booby traps in the home.

The police carefully entered the property. Officers claim that the home had a strange smell, which was later assumed to be carbon monoxide. There were no signs of the six residents in the two-story building. The police finally found the family in the garage.

Jared, Sheryll, four-year-old Esteban Lorenzo, three-year-old Penelope Arcadia, one-year-old Avielle Magdalena, and 11-month-old Apollo were found in the back of the family's SUV. In the front seat were the family's two pet cats. None of the occupants was responsive.

The family was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. While toxicology reports are pending, the post-mortem examination determined the cause of death as carbon monoxide poisoning. Fumes from the running vehicle poisoned the family. It is unknown if the engine was still running when the police found the bodies.

There were no dangerous traps found in the home. However, police did find explosives which were not rigged.

It was earlier believed that the 38-year-old father of four had been responsible for all the deaths. Until toxicology reports arrive, it cannot be determined if the victims were incapacitated before being put in the vehicle. The 36-year-old mother was the only person who could have prevented the deaths. However, it is now believed that Sheryll also played a role in the murder-suicide. According to San Antonio Express, Jared was buried without any military honours due to the nature of his death and the allegations against him.

Police are not looking for any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing and the reason behind the incident remains unknown.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.