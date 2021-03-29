Courtney Stodden has claimed that Chrissy Teigen bullied her on Twitter and never made amends.

The model expressed her disbelief at the "Crave" author's decision to leave the social media platform due to negativity. She claimed the mum-of-three is not innocent herself of such behaviour because Teigen was simply mean to her years ago.

Stodden reacted to Teigen's announcement about her Twitter exit by sharing a screenshot of a 2011 tweet she received from her. In it, the mum-of-two commented about Stodden's Facebook page getting shut down.

The 26-year-old singer added the caption, "What a shame @chrissyteigen is leaving Twitter...it's too 'negative' for herrrrrr #chrissyteigen #bully." She also received other tweets from the same year one which had Teigen "laugh out loud."

"Rill, curvy bod NEVER ceases to make me laugh out loud. thank you so much @courtneystodden you are truly a twitter dream," Teigen wrote.

Then the others read, "why do you speak like a fabio book," "my Friday fantasy: you, dirt nap, mmmmmm baby," "On the 8th day of Christmas my true love gave to me: Eight erotic elves..."

In another tweet from 2012, the former "Sports Illustrated" model told Stodden "I hate you." She also wrote to Stodden "what drug makes you do that with your mouth? asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot. thanks."

#ChrissyTeigen deleted Twitter because she could not bear the #cyberbullying especially after her loss... I've wondered where the sympathy was for the CHILD Chrissy bullied relentlessly as an adult. What about her loss? What about her #abuse?@CourtneyStodden #endabuse pic.twitter.com/6U6s9pUllT — Kat Granlund Morgan (@katgrandmorning) March 27, 2021

Her actions and behavior reflected that of an abused CHILD needing guidance and role models, not bullying and being told to kill herself. Yes, Chrissy Teigen told a child to kill herself. I don't care WHAT Courtney did, NOBODY deserves to be told that by an adult. — Kat Granlund Morgan (@katgrandmorning) March 28, 2021

"I just couldn't believe how hypocritical it was..hypocrisy Teigen..." Stodden said in an interview with TMZ.

"It's just so hypocritical of her...for me, I just spent so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years, old, just 18 years old," she continued.

The reality TV star said she chose to share that particular tweet from Teigen about her FB page because she found it "ironic" that the latter is leaving Twitter because of bullying. Stodden revealed that John Legend's wife sent her so many tweets and private DMs up until two years ago and that they really affected her. She added that Teigen never apologised and pointed out that "it's damaging" to have someone like her "bullying children."