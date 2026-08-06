A routine afternoon in the heart of London's West End turned into a major security emergency after four men were allegedly stabbed by a woman near Covent Garden on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a swift police response and reigniting debate over how authorities respond when violent incidents are linked to a suspected mental health crisis.

Metropolitan Police officers rushed to Endell Street at approximately 12:30 BST following frantic emergency calls reporting a multiple stabbing in the bustling tourist and theatre district.

The violent episode left four victims—aged 34, 39, 42, and 56—with stab wounds. Emergency medical crews transported all four men to hospital by road ambulance, while London's Air Ambulance landed as a precaution in nearby Trafalgar Square.

Hospital medical staff later confirmed that none of the injuries were life-threatening or life-changing, and all four victims have since been discharged.

Suspect Charged Following Arrest at the Scene

The woman arrested after Covent Garden stabbing has been identified as Stella Gollovena, 47, who police said has no fixed address.

Investigators say she was arrested at the scene shortly after officers arrived. She has since been charged with four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, along with one count of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The stabbing suspect is due to appear before Highbury Magistrates' Court. As with all criminal proceedings, the charges remain allegations until they are tested in court.

The offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm is among the more serious assault charges under English law, reflecting allegations of intentionally causing serious injury.

Under English law, charges of wounding with intent represent severe indictable offences reflecting allegations of causing serious injury, with all matters remaining unproven allegations until tested before a judicial court.

Major Emergency Response Draws Attention

The London stabbing incident triggered a significant emergency response that highlighted the seriousness of the initial reports.

Read more Covent Garden Stabbing: Why Investigators Say the Attack Was an 'Isolated Incident' Covent Garden Stabbing: Why Investigators Say the Attack Was an 'Isolated Incident'

London's Air Ambulance landed in nearby Trafalgar Square as specialist medical teams prepared to assist if required. Although the aircraft was deployed, the four injured men were ultimately transported to hospital by road ambulance.

The dramatic response unfolded in full view of residents, workers and visitors in an area that welcomes millions of people each year, making the incident particularly unsettling for those nearby.

Mental Health Link Sparks Wider Debate

While detectives continue investigating exactly what happened, one aspect of the case has drawn particular attention after police linked the Covent Garden attack to a suspected mental health crisis.

That wording is significant. Police have not disclosed further details about the circumstances behind their assessment, nor have they suggested that the incident represents mental illness more broadly. The investigation remains focused on establishing the facts surrounding the alleged offences.

Even so, the case has reopened an important conversation about the challenges emergency services face when responding to people believed to be experiencing an acute mental health crisis. It has also prompted renewed discussion about whether earlier intervention and better access to support could help prevent situations from escalating into violence.

Mental health specialists have consistently stressed that the overwhelming majority of people living with mental health conditions are not violent. Each case depends on its own evidence, and investigators have not publicly explained what led them to link this incident to a suspected crisis.

Investigation Continues as Court Hearing Looms

Although four men stabbed in Covent Garden have now left hospital, several key questions remain unanswered.

Police have not said whether the victims were known to Stella Gollovena or whether the attack was random. Detectives also have not released further details about the sequence of events leading up to the stabbings.

Those questions are likely to become clearer as the criminal case progresses through the courts.

For now, the Central London stabbing has left investigators examining the evidence, while the wider public conversation extends beyond the courtroom. Alongside determining criminal responsibility, the incident has revived an enduring question for London's authorities: how to protect public safety while ensuring people experiencing a suspected mental health crisis receive timely and effective support before situations reach a point of violence.