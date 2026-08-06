The latest KATSEYE Manon Hiatus Update has answered one question, but not all of them. Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS on 4 August 2026, bandmate Lara Raj confirmed that Manon Bannerman will appear in the documentary, despite remaining away from concerts, promotional events and other public appearances during her ongoing hiatus.

'She will forever be such an integral part of the journey of KATSEYE, and of course she's included in the film,' Lara said. 'It's so lovely, and we're so happy to see it. The fans, I think, will be so excited to see it.'

Manon's break from group activities was announced in February after HYBE and Geffen Records said she would step away temporarily to focus on her health and wellbeing. No return date was provided, leaving fans to fill the silence themselves.

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KATSEYE Manon Hiatus and the Instagram Bio Drama

Manon later reassured fans on Weverse that she was 'healthy' and 'okay,' while thanking them for their support. KATSEYE also issued a statement saying the decision followed 'open and thoughtful conversations together' and that the group supported her choice.

'KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right,' the statement said.

The speculation intensified months later when fans noticed that Manon had removed 'KATSEYE' from her Instagram biography. In its place, she used 'mademoiselle manzanita,' a change that quickly became the centre of exit rumours across social media.

Neither Manon nor the group's management announced that she had departed. Manon subsequently addressed the discussion herself, saying she was 'happy and healthy' and that she and HYBE Geffen were having 'positive conversations.' Those remarks eased some concerns, although her continued absence has kept the subject alive.

The distinction matters. A hiatus is not an exit, and the available statements have described Manon's absence as temporary. At the same time, there has been no confirmed timeline for her return to performances, so fans still do not know when, or whether, she will rejoin the group on stage.

KATSEYE's members have continued to describe Manon as part of the group. In an earlier interview, leader Sophia Laforteza asked fans not to pressure her into returning before she was ready.

'Because we did announce, about her well-being, it's not our place or anybody else's place to rush her,' Sophia said. 'We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs... She really deserves that, and the door is always open. We love her, and the fans love her.'

Sophia also acknowledged why supporters continued to ask questions. 'If I was in their place, I would be asking too, and so we understand,' she said, while urging fans to offer 'love and support and patience.'

KATSEYE Manon Hiatus Update Brings Six Members Back On Screen

Lara's comments confirm that Manon will be seen in KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, directed by Nadia Hallgren. The documentary follows the group's rise from The Debut: Dream Academy to its emergence as a global girl group, using behind-the-scenes footage, personal interviews and fan-submitted videos to chart that journey.

The film offers something the group's recent live appearances have not. It will show all six members together, even as KATSEYE currently promotes without Manon. That contrast is likely to make her presence feel more significant, particularly for fans who have been watching every statement and social media change for clues.

The documentary is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on 12 August, two days before KATSEYE releases its new EP, WILD. It arrives as the group enters another important stage of its career, but the Manon question remains separate from the film's release.

Sophia was unable to attend the 4 August premiere because she is recovering from an illness, according to the group. KATSEYE has said there was no other reason for her absence.

For now, the confirmed position is straightforward. Manon remains included in the documentary, and there has been no official announcement that she has left KATSEYE. Her return to group activities, however, has not been dated. Fans will see her on screen soon, but what happens after that is still unclear.