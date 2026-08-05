People living and working around Covent Garden say they recognised the woman accused of stabbing four men on one of central London's busiest streets, describing her as a familiar presence in the area long before Wednesday's attack.

Emergency services were called to Endell Street shortly after 12.30pm following reports of multiple stabbings in the heart of London's West End. Four men suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital.

Metropolitan Police arrested a 47-year-old woman at the scene and said officers believe the Covent Garden stabbing was an isolated, mental health-related incident. Police recovered a pair of scissors.

Met Police Arrest Woman After Endell Street Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police said officers responded within minutes after receiving multiple emergency calls reporting a stabbing in Covent Garden.

The injured men, aged 34, 39, 42 and 52, were treated by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to a major trauma centre. Police later confirmed two men had been discharged while two remained in hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The woman remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault. Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said investigators currently believe the stabbing was 'an isolated, mental health-related incident'. Police have not disclosed a motive and said enquiries remain at an early stage.

Four men – aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 - were found with stab wounds and assessed at the scene by paramedics. They were taken to hospital where two remain with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing. The other two victims have since been discharged. pic.twitter.com/j9cYgvTCiJ — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) August 5, 2026

Witnesses Say Woman Was Already Known in Covent Garden

While detectives examined the scene, people working on Endell Street said they recognised the woman and claimed they had encountered her repeatedly over recent months. Arjan Gjorga, manager of Rock and Sole Plaice, said she regularly walked through the area.

'I see her all the time,' he said. Gjorga added she often asked passers-by for help and visited a nearby church before Wednesday's attack.

He said the victims appeared to have been selected at random. 'It was totally random, just random people,' he said. 'She suddenly started stabbing them.'

Andrea, manager of Da Mario restaurant, also said staff recognised the woman from previous encounters. 'She's often on the street,' he said. 'We've seen her do things like this before.'

Neither account has been verified by police, who have not commented on the woman's history before the Covent Garden incident.

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The stabbing happened during the lunchtime rush in one of London's busiest tourist districts, surrounded by restaurants, theatres and shops. Police established a cordon across Endell Street while forensic officers examined the scene.

London's Air Ambulance landed nearby in Trafalgar Square as part of the emergency response, although all four victims were transported to hospital by road. Several restaurants continued serving customers outside the police cordon while officers interviewed witnesses.

Matt Bishop, who works nearby, said he did not witness the stabbing itself but saw police confronting the suspect. 'I saw her running down the road towards the crossroads,' he said.

'There was a bit of a stand-off with three police officers.' Bishop said the woman appeared confused while officers tried to communicate with her.

'She was pretty incoherent in what she was shouting. The officer was asking what language she was shouting,' he said. Another witness told reporters the attack began outside the Shaftesbury Theatre before moving along Endell Street.

Investigation Continues After Covent Garden Attack

The Metropolitan Police have not confirmed whether the victims knew the suspect or whether the men were deliberately targeted. Officers continue reviewing CCTV footage from businesses across Covent Garden while interviewing witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

St Mungo's, the homelessness charity operating a nearby centre, said it was working with emergency services but could not confirm whether anyone connected with the organisation was involved. 'Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this distressing incident,' a spokesperson said.

Police said there is no wider threat to the public. The Covent Garden cordon was lifted later in the afternoon, although officers maintained a visible presence while investigations continued.