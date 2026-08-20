Three out of five young men have been incarcerated for their roles in a violent aggravated burglary at a family home in Old Farm Park on 5 December, 2024.

The offenders were reportedly armed with a hammer, knives and a replica firearm when they entered the property. Members of the group targeted the occupants with the knife and hammer, and demanded money.

On August 14, 23-year-old Hayden Lewis was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary. Brandon Lewis, aged 24, was previously sentenced on 27 January 2026 to nine years' imprisonment for the same charge.

Harry Williams, 22, received six years in January, while a fourth defendant, 19-year-old Cayden Wojciechowski, was separately given a youth referral order in June. The fifth member of the group, who served as the lookout during the burglary, was never identified.

Thames Valley Police Recounts the Burglary

According to Thames Valley Police, the five-man group approached the property and entered its garden through a side gate.

Four of the offenders entered the property through a rear conservatory door, while another remained outside as a lookout.

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Two residents saw the group approaching and managed to flee the property. However, two teenagers and a child remained inside the property when the group entered.

One victim had a knife pointed at their chest, while another was threatened with a hammer, and the group demanded money and searched rooms throughout the property.

The offenders eventually stole a handbag and fled the scene, leaving no one injured. However, authorities have stated that the incident left them fearing for their lives.

Although none of the victims suffered physical injuries, police said the ordeal left them fearing for their lives.

All four defendants were identified and charged following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Four Defendants Admitted Aggravated Burglary

Four of the five members of the group pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, with three of them being jailed and one being issued a youth referral order.

One of the suspects, Hayden Lewis, was also sentenced for two unrelated robberies he's serving concurrently. He received three years and two months for robbing a taxi driver in October 2025, and two years and 11 months for a public house robbery in September 2024.

The fifth member of the group has never been identified.

Thames Police Commends Victims

In a public press release by Thames Valley Police, Detective Constable Grace Boland praised the victims for their bravery and resilience throughout their investigation. She added, 'Their support, along with the dedication of the investigation team, has enabled us to bring those responsible before the courts.'

Detective Boland, who works with the Priority Crime Team in Milton Keynes, described the incident as a "terrifying and violent burglary" in which the offenders targeted a family home while children were inside, with 'threats of serious violence.'

Although no one was physically injured during the Milton Keynes burglary, the presence of five intimidating armed men coupled with children being inside the home made the incident particularly traumatic for the victims.

Boland said that she hopes the sentences would provide the victims with 'some measure of justice and reassurance' that those responsible had now been incarcerated.