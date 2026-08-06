A Minnesota church treasurer who stole nearly $150,000 (around £111,000) from his own congregation has been found liable in a civil lawsuit, a judgment handed down after the man repaid just $716 (£531.62) of the missing funds. Ellis Thompson drained the bank accounts of the Church of Christ in Duluth during his time as treasurer, writing unapproved cheques and taking cash directly from cash machines before the shortfall was finally noticed by local leadership.

To recall, the missing funds were discovered in the summer of 2023 when church officials realised exactly $148,282 (£110,097.16) had vanished from their bank accounts. Thompson had served as the financial custodian for the congregation since February 2022.

Court documents describe a scenario where communal money was systematically drained. It is a mad situation for a community that trusted its leadership, but the records show the funds simply disappeared over time.

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Minnesota Church Treasurer Stole From Duluth Congregation

The civil lawsuit alleged that Thompson wrote unapproved cheques exceeding $2000 (£1,484.97) to various people, including himself, while also making regular withdrawals from local cash machines. When confronted with the missing money in August 2023, he reportedly confessed to the theft and promised to pay the congregation back.

Yet as the months dragged on, the disparity between his promised repayment and the $716 he actually paid became clear. Returning such a small fraction of the stolen funds eventually forced the church leadership to take legal action, officially suing him in June.

Duluth Church Leadership Responds To $150,000 Theft

Leadership at the Duluth congregation issued a formal statement on Tuesday regarding the civil lawsuit judgment. They stressed their commitment to protecting community donations. 'The Duluth church of Christ takes the fiduciary responsibility for the monies given to it very seriously,' the statement read.

The church further clarified his role and the subsequent breach of trust. 'Mr. Thompson had a fiduciary duty to the church and congregation in his capacity as church treasurer,' the officials stated. 'His actions involving church funds fell outside the church's guidelines and policies.'

Rather surprisingly, the church added that they are 'working amicably with Mr. Thompson to resolve the situation, and he has accepted responsibility for his actions.' (Is it truly possible to remain entirely amicable when someone walks away with six figures of community money?) The Church of Christ in Duluth prides itself on strict adherence to biblical teachings, stating on its website that it seeks to restore the New Testament Church in our time.

How Embezzlement Affects A Minnesota Church Congregation

The congregation notes they have no creed but the Bible, which they consider the inspired Word of God and their sole guide in all religious matters. According to their website, they follow the pattern set forth in the New Testament, specifically referencing the book of Hebrews. Reconciling these deeply held religious tenets with a profound betrayal of trust from one of their own leaders is likely difficult stuff for the local worshippers.

While a scandal of this magnitude feels intensely personal to the Duluth congregation, it is unfortunately far from an isolated incident in the wider religious landscape. A 2017 study published by Lifeway Research revealed that nearly one out of 10 Protestant pastors surveyed reported that their church had witnessed someone embezzle funds.

The same Lifeway Research data indicated that larger congregations boasting at least 250 members were slightly more likely to report witnessing embezzlement than churches with fewer members. The figures suggest that financial fraud remains a persistent issue within congregational settings across the country.